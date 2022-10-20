"He is serious and fit" - Christophe Galtier hails PSG superstar's efficiency and commitment

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has lauded Neymar’s professionalism, revealing that the Brazilian always makes himself available in training.

Neymar has been in stellar form for PSG in the 2022-23 season, impressing onlookers not only with his goals but also his creativity. The former Barcelona ace has featured in 16 games for Galtier this season, pitching in with 12 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Ligue 1 clash against Ajaccio, Galtier hailed Neymar for his commitment, assuring that he was in top physical shape. The French manager said (via RMC Sport):

“Neymar manages to follow up because he has no problem and is very efficient. Regarding Neymar, he arrived at the start of his preparation, on time, physically and mentally ready. He is always available in the training sessions. He is serious and fit. There are no secrets in football. If he is physically good, on a muscular level it allows him to continue.”

Neymar, unfortunately, will not make the trip to Corsica on Friday night (October 21), as he is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Sergio Ramos, who saw a straight red at the Stade de Reims two weeks ago (October 8), will also miss the game due to suspension.

Christophe Galtier confirms PSG will play four at the back against Ajaccio

Christophe Galtier’s PSG have had much success playing with three at the back this season. Primarily opting for a three-man backline, the Parisians have enjoyed an unbeaten 11-game run in Ligue 1, bagging nine wins and drawing twice.

Against Ajaccio, however, Galtier is set to switch things up, confirming that he will deploy a four-man backline at Corsica. Galtier said:

“It can be fresh [playing with four at the back]. I'm still thinking about the sequence of matches. We have an obligation of result. Everyone thinks that the match will be easy for PSG, but we were in difficulty in Reims. We will play four behind. That's the only info I can give you.”

With Ramos suspended, Presnel Kimpembe recovering, and Nuno Mendes out with a hamstring problem, it will be interesting to see which four defenders Galtier fields against Ajaccio on Friday.

