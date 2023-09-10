"He set me up" - Micah Richards reveals how Mario Balotelli tricked him into calling his manager a 'fu***ng d***head' 

Micah Richards has revealed an interesting overseas transfer experience when Mario Balotelli tricked him into greeting then Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Montella with an obscene gesture.

The incident happened in the summer of 2014 when the then 26-year-old Richards moved from Manchester City to Serie A side Fiorentina on a loan deal. Balotelli had arrived on English shores that summer from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Richards, who didn't speak Italian, asked his former City teammate about what should he say when he greets someone. Balotelli taught the Englishman 't*sta di c*zzo', which means 'f***ing d***head'.

Narrating the funniest language-related incident that has happened to him in an overseas transfer, Richards said on the 'therestisfootball' podcast alongside Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker:

"I've got a bad story. I went to Fiorentina, the last day of the transfer window, and obviously, I don't speak Italian. You know, I've got 'Si', 'yes' basically. Like the absolute idiot that I am, I spoke to Balotelli to say, 'What should I say when I'm greeting someone."

Linekar interjected:

"You asked Balotteli?"

Richards responded:

"Yes, because he's normally good with me."

The Englishman continued:

"And then I go up and meet the manager, Montella. I go up to him, shake his hand, and say 't*sta di c*zzo.' "

"Oh you fool", interrupted a laughing Lineker.

"And it means 'you f***ing d***hed'. Honest to God, that's the first time I've told this story. This is the first time because I was thinking, 'Should I tell it? Will people believe me?' He set me up. He caught me a kipper. And, to be fair to Montella, he just started laughing."

Lineker ended the interaction with a huge laugh as he said:

"You know what you are, don't you? Un t*sta di c*zzo."

Balotelli and Richards played 36 games together with City between the 2010-11 and 2012-13 seasons.

"I rejected an offer that was much higher than in Saudi Arabia" - Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli has been proverbial journeyman, playing for as many as 11 clubs during his career spanning 18 seasons. The Euro 2012 finalist is currently at Swiss side FC Sion, but hasn't made a competitive appearance yet.

The 33-year-old Italian striker recently said that he rejected a big-money offer, which is much higher than what Saudi Arabian clubs are offering top players recently. Balotelli told Contro Calcio (as per Football Italia):

“I rejected an offer that was much higher than the figures being thrown around in Saudi Arabia. I preferred to play football and stay in Marseille.”

During the same interview, the Italian hinted that his international career could be over, as he's unlikely to accept a call-up from recently appointed Azzurri boss Luciano Spalletti.

“I don’t know if I would accept another call-up, I’ve had too many disappointments.”

Mario Balotelli hasn't played for the reigning European champions since 2018. He has scored 14 goals and five assists in 36 international appearances for his nation.