"He has some setbacks" - Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea star is still out injured 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Christian Pulisic suffered a setback while recovering from his ankle injury. The German revealed that Pulisic was close to returning to training last week but suffered some pain in his ankle, keeping him out of action.

Pulisic was part of Chelsea's first game of the season but has since been out of the team due to a combination of COVID-19 and injuries. He scored in his lone Premier League appearance this season for the Blues against Crystal Palace and will be looking to fight his way back into the team.

During a press conference ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo, Thomas Tuchel was asked about Pulisic's status. The German manager confirmed the American winger was the only player missing from the Chelsea squad for the game.

"He got injured during a match with the USA, with a foul, a tough foul, and he hurt his ankle. There is nothing to worry about in terms of details, and that we are hiding details," Tuchel said. "I cannot give you all of the details because I am not a doctor, but at the moment he has had some setbacks from pain. Not from a major injury or complications. It is simply the pain in the ankle that disturbs him."

"Once these players with quick movements like Christian, once they feel this pain and they are not free in the movement the recovery is not happening. You start all over again and you reach a certain point and the pain comes back. And you have to do a little pause and start all over again. So right now we are very, very close. He was so close to coming to team training last week and had a little setback and reaction, with pain. Nothing serious. From there on we go."

How did Chelsea's Christian Pulisic get injured?

Christian Pulisic was away on international duty with the USA when he suffered the injury during a game against Honduras. The winger was on the receiving end of a crunching challenge in the 62nd minute, and suffered an ankle injury. He has been out of action ever since, but is expected to return to training soon.

