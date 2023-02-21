"He has been a sham since he arrived" - Lionel Messi receives stern criticism from ex-PSG star despite match-winning free-kick against Lille

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Jerome Rothen has blasted Lionel Messi for his underwhelming performance against LOSC Lille despite netting the match-winner.

Les Parisiens put an end to their three-match losing streak with a 4-3 win in Ligue 1 against Lille on Sunday, February 19. A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal each from Messi and Neymar Jr. gave them the win.

It appeared that both teams would have to share the spoils heading into the final seconds of the match. However, a last-minute free-kick goal from Messi saw Christopher Galtier's team earn a much-needed win.

Despite being largely silent until that point, Lionel Messi stepped up for his team when they needed him the most. That wasn't enough, though, for him to avoid facing criticism for his overall performance.

Rothen has stressed that Messi's match-winning goal should not make everyone forget his poor display in the game. The former winger insisted that La Pulga is expected to contribute more to the team. He said on the "Rothen s'enflamme" show on RMC:

"Can Leo Messi's free-kick make us forget everything? Of course not. Just his performance, we cannot forget it in relation to this goal. Leo Messi was taken to show something other than a last-second goal against Lille. It's far too little compared to his investment in the match."

Rothen went on to suggest that Messi's performance against Lille proved his statement that the player has been poor since joining PSG right. He added:

“I had some harsh words last week saying he has been a sham since he arrived at PSG, but during the match against Lille, I wondered where he was, he disappeared from circulation.

"And it's still crazy to talk about a player like that and make poor performances like that. PSG, in a match like that, play almost [like they are down to] 10."

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG?

Lionel Messi joined Les Parisiens on a free transfer after leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2021. The Argentine legend put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

He found the back of the net 11 times and provided 15 assists in 34 matches in his first season at the Parc des Princes. Despite contributing towards 26 goals, the numbers were considered below par by his standards.

Lionel Messi has looked like his usual self so far this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

However, Rothen believes the former Barcelona superstar has been far from his best for the Parisians.

Poll : 0 votes