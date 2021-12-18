“He shouldn’t come back into the team” – Paul Merson slams Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and claims Arsenal ‘got what they deserved’ 

Paul Merson feels that Arsenal have themselves to blame for the problem they are facing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Merson went on to say that the 32-year-old Gabonese player should not have been handed another contract as he was already being paid enough by the North London club.

Paul Merson took on Arsenal for not learning from past mistakes and demanded the London-based club not field Aubameyang again. In his column for the Daily Star, Merson wrote:

“Arsenal have got what they deserved with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang because they never should have given him that contract. He’s on far too much money for his age, he hasn’t been the same player since he signed it, and he shouldn’t come back into the team now in my opinion.”

Paul Merson gave his opinion upon Aubameyang after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta benched the player for two games after he failed to report on time after returning from a trip. It is also being reported that Aubameyang could miss more matches as the Spanish coach seems determined to make an example out of the player.

Former England international Paul Merson added that he would sell Aubameyang if any other club agreed to pay the player's release clause. Merson added:

“If anyone offers him £350,000-a-week elsewhere, I’d drop him off there but Barcelona have got no money and I don’t see how they could afford even half of his wages."

Arsenal previously faced a similar issue with Mesut Ozil after he received a huge contract extension despite being in the last leg of his career. Merson believes the club and the manager should have learned a lesson from their dealings with Ozil.

Drawing Mesut Ozil out to highlight the mistakes of Arsenal club board members, Merson wrote:

“Arsenal for me are in this situation again because they let him [Aubameyang] run down his contract and then gave him a lorryload of money. It’s like Mesut Ozil all over again.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his captaincy

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of his captaincy before benching him for two matches as a punishment. The Gabonese international has been inconsistent since his contract extension at the club and has missed open chances match after match in the Premier League this season.

The 32-year-old has scored only four goals for the club this season and has taken 35 shots on target. Arsenal are currently in the top-4 of the English Premier League table, trailing Chelsea by eight points.

