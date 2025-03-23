"He shouldn’t even be moving" - Bryan Robson claims Manchester United loanee should come back in the summer 

Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson has claimed that Marcus Rashford must return to Old Trafford next season. He believes that the Englishman should not be making his move to Aston Villa permanent in the summer.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Robson claimed that Rashford is highly talented and it is the manager's duty to get the best out of him. He added that they need to hold talks about a possible return in the summer and said:

"Marcus has unbelievable talent and should be doing better for Manchester United. He shouldn't even be moving on to Aston Villa. He should be giving his best for Man United [Whether he comes back] is the manager's and Marcus's decision. But for me, he's got the talent, and you've got to get the best out of him. And Marcus has got to get the best out of himself, and he should be a Man United player next year."

Marcus Rashford left Manchester United in the January window after falling out of favor under Ruben Amorim. He was dropped for the Manchester derby in December and made the squad just once after that – in a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.

Ruben Amorim leaves doors open for Marcus Rashford's Manchester United return

Ruben Amorim spoke about Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United star joined Aston Villa on loan in January. He claimed that the Englishman was talented but needs to change before making his return to the club.

The Red Devils manager added that they did not see football the same way and claimed that he had nothing personal against the Englishman. He said via BBC:

"Imagine a talent like Rashford, our team should be so much better with him - but he has to change. If he changes, we are more than welcome [to include him] - and we need it. But in this moment we have to set some standards. We are waiting for Rashford, if he wants it really bad. You [the media] want to make it personal, I have nothing against Marcus, but I have to make the same rules for everybody. We need goals, we need [players who can go] one against one, we need threat in the final third."

Aston Villa reportedly have a £40 million option in his contract to make Marcus Rasford's move to Villa Park permanent in the summer. They are keen on bringing him in but the final decision is with the Manchester United loanee.

