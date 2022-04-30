"He shouldn’t leave" - Paul Merson explains why Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus should stay at Manchester City

Former Arsenal striker Paul Merson has advised Gunners target Gabriel Jesus to stay at Manchester City. As per Express Sport, Mikel Arteta has identified the Brazilian international as one of his top targets for the summer.

The north London club desperately need to sign a new centre-forward in the summer with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts expiring.

Jesus has been one of the many names linked with a move to Arsenal this summer. However, Merson believes that it would be in the best interests of the 25-year-old to stay at the Etihad.

The former England striker believes it is ridiculous to say that Jesus does not get enough playing time at Manchester City. The 54-year-old reckons that his gametime will not be impacted even if Manchester City sign Erling Haaland this summer.

Merson wrote in his column for The Daily Star:

“Gabriel Jesus should stay at Manchester City. There’s speculation about his future and people think he’s unhappy he doesn’t play enough – but he’s started 17 Premier League games this season.

Absolutely Fantastic Gabriel Jesus: "Arteta is a fantastic guy and fantastic manager, He helped a lot of players here. When I want to do finishing after training, I tell him and he comes and help me."Absolutely Fantastic Gabriel Jesus: "Arteta is a fantastic guy and fantastic manager, He helped a lot of players here. When I want to do finishing after training, I tell him and he comes and help me."Absolutely Fantastic😍 https://t.co/00PTqKaoRl

“I think that’s a lot. He’s played 36 times for City this season. And started a lot of big, big games. Where is he going to go where he can do any better than that?

"Even if City sign Erling Haaland, he shouldn’t leave. No way. This is a team that is going to go deep in four competitions every year and he will always get games."

Merson has suggested that Guardiola trusts the Arsenal target enormously and admires him for his versatility. He added:

“Pep Guardiola trusts him. He misses a lot of chances but you can play him anywhere in the forward line and he always keeps trying to get in there.

"He still has a big role to play this season. I don’t think Haaland would play a huge amount more than that if he goes there.”

Should the Arsenal target stay at Manchester City?

Paul Merson might be a big fan of Gabriel Jesus, but the Brazilian should seriously consider his future at the Etihad.

Since his move to Manchester City in 2017, the Brazilian has never truly established himself as a regular in the starting XI.

As per The Daily Mail, Erling Haaland could be on his way to the club this summer following the January signing of Julian Alvarez.

If Arsenal can promise regular playing time to Jesus, it should definitely appeal to the 25-year-old.

