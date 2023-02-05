"He has to show his best skills" - Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona summer signing has 4 months to save Camp Nou career

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Franck Kessie faces the risk of being axed by Barcelona if he does not prove his worth over the next four or five months.

Despite their financial constraints, Barcelona had a busy summer transfer window ahead of the 2022-23 season. They notably added seven players to their senior squad for a combined sum of around €154 million.

Among the seven players the Blaugrana signed in the summer was Ivory Coast international Kessie. The midfielder joined the La Liga giants on a free transfer after running down his contract with AC Milan.

Kessie joined Barcelona with high hopes, but the transfer has not gone according to plan for him so far. He has notably been restricted to just 274 minutes of La Liga action so far this season.

The 26-year-old's struggles in the first half of the season even saw him linked with an early exit in the winter transfer window. While he remained at Camp Nou, he is now running out of time to prove his worth to the Catalan giants.

Romano has disclosed that Barcelona could sell Kessie if he does not show what he is capable of over the next few months. He also revealed that Xavi's side have drawn up a list of targets to replace Sergio Busquets should he leave. The journalist wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

“Barcelona have a list of potential replacements in case Busquets leaves. They always follow many players. However, despite rumours, Ilkay Gundogan has not made any decision on his future yet, while Franck Kessie will see his future decided in the next 3-4 months as he has to show his best skills otherwise could leave Barca in the summer.”

It now remains to be seen if Kessie can turn things around and save his Blaugrana career.

Barcelona failed with efforts to sign Sofyan Ambrabat on deadline day

It is worth noting that the Blaugrana pushed to sign Sofyan Amrabat on the final day of the winter transfer window. They even approached Fiorentina with a formal offer for the Morocco international.

However, the Catalans' last-ditch effort to acquire Amrabat's services ended in defeat. Fiorentina reportedly rejected their offer to sign the player on an initial loan deal with a view to making it permanent.

Amrabat's arrival would have seen Kessie fall further down the pecking order at Camp Nou. The Ivorian now has a chance to try and earn a place in Xavi's plans for the future.

