"He showed great character by being really important" - Arne Slot praises Liverpool star for performance in 2-1 win over Wolves

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was all praise for striker Luis Diaz for his performance in the 2-1 Premier League home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (February 16). The win sent the Reds seven points clear at the top after 25 games.

Diaz broke the deadlock inside 15 minutes at Anfield before the in-form Mohamed Salah doubled the hosts' lead 22 minutes later from the spot. Although Matheus Cunha pulled one back for Wolves midway through the second period, Slot's side held to return to winning ways following a 2-2 draw at Everton last weekend.

Diaz, 28, now has 13 goals and three assists in 35 games across competitions. That includes nine goals and two assists in 24 games in the Premier League, where the Reds have a healthy cushion at the top.

“It wasn't the plan that Cody Gakpo got injured because Diaz played against Plymouth," Slot said about Diaz (as per DaveOCKOP via Sky Sports). "He showed great character by being really important with the two goals and his work rate.”

The Reds are back to winning ways following their 2-2 stalemate at Everton last week. Slot's side are marching towards a second Premier League in six years, with their only loss this season being a 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest on matchday four.

"It mostly looks between us and Arsenal" - Liverpool boss on title race

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has shared his thoughts on the Premier League title race following the win over Wolves. The Dutchman - who arrived from Feyenoord last summer - has unexpectedly taken the Reds to the top-flight summit.

With four-time defending champions Manchester City not realistically in the title race - trailing Slot's side by 16 points after 25 games - the Gunners are the closest challengers to the Reds,

"If you look at the last few seasons, it has mostly been a battle between two teams," Slot said (as per the BBC).

"As things stand now, it mostly looks like between us and Arsenal. I believe they have a 15-point game unbeaten run, and I think at the start of that we were seven points clear of them and we still are now. So, it tells you how well they are doing but also how well we are doing."

The Gunners - who have finished second in the last two seasons - are looking to end a 21-year title drought since their historic 'Invincibles' triumph under Arsene Wenger in 2004.

