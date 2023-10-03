“He showed the rivalry between them”: Kevin-Prince Boateng opens up on what Lionel Messi asked him after Cristiano Ronaldo's success at Juventus

Kevin-Prince Boateng has said that Lionel Messi acknowledged his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in private. The Ghanaian star added that the Argentine wanted to know if it was tough to score in Serie A but that was about it.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, Boateng said that Messi did not speak much in the dressing room and that he hardly acknowledged the rivalry with Ronaldo, but questioned the former Juventus star about his time in Serie A. He said:

"He [Messi] is the captain but doesn't speak. We spoke one time in the shower because he asked if it's difficult to score in Italy because Ronaldo was there at that time, and he showed the rivalry between them. I told him that it was more difficult that Ronaldo was there, and he scored every game for 3 years. People forget too easily what he's done there."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have pushed each other to the limit and have won 12 of the last 14 Ballon d'Or awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo says Lionel Messi rivalry is done

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his rivalry with Lionel Messi at a recent press conference, saying that it was good while it lasted. He added that they have dominated the world of football together, but are no longer at that stage anymore.

Ronaldo was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing."

He added:

"He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Lionel Messi left Europe to play for Inter Miami in the United States this summer, while Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia last season.