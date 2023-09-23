"He shows consistency playing a lot of games" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises Arsenal star after Gary Neville claim

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is all praise for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. That came after Manchester United legend Gary Neville told Sky Sports that Guardiola would sign the Norwegian for City without any second thoughts.

Odegaard, 24, has been a solid performer for a Gunners side that narrowly fell short in their Premier League title challenge last season. Mikel Arteta's side led the standings for 248 days but eventually finished five points behind champions City. Odegaard contributed an impressive 15 goals and eight assists in 37 games.

Since arriving from Real Madrid in January 2021 (initially on loan), he has transformed the Gunners' fortunes. He has been one of the first players in Arteta's XI and was made the club captain before last season.

Thanks to his impressive performances, the club extended his stay with them until 2028, warding off potential suitors.

Ahead of Manchester City's 2-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 23), Guardiola had no qualms admitting that Odegaard is an 'exceptional' player. He said (as per Metro):

"He’s an exceptional player. He settled really good and he became a captain because on and off the pitch as well. He shows consistency playing a lot of games. He suits perfectly the idea for Mikel from Arsenal. He’s a really, really good player."

This season, Odegaard has scored thrice in seven matches across competitions.

How have Manchester City and Arsenal fared this season?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Both Manchester City and Arsenal have made splendid starts to the new season. While City have won eight straight games after losing the FA Community Shield on penalties, the Gunners are unbeaten in seven games across competitions.

During their run, Pep Guardiola's men won their maiden UEFA Super Cup, beating Sevilla on penalties. They have also won their first six Premier League games to go top of the standings.

City opened their UEFA Champions League (UCL) title defence with a 3-1 home win over Serbian side Crvena Zvezda in midweek as well.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side followed up their Community Shield success with wins in their first two Premier League games. However, their perfect start to the season came to an end in a 2-2 home draw with 10-man Fulham.

Arsenal, though, have won their next three games across competitions, including their first Champions League game in six years. They beat PSV Eindhoven 3-0 at home in midweek to open their UCL campaign.

Arsenal next take on north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (September 24) in the league, with the winner moving within two points of City. Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Saturday in their most recent match.