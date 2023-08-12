"He shows it every day on the field" - Sergio Busquets reiterates Lionel Messi's desire to win after stunning start to Inter Miami career

Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets has emphasized Herons teammate Lionel Messi's determination to continue chasing success despite moving outside Europe and nearing the end of his career.

Messi turned 36 in June, and it will not be long before he calls it quits on his illustrious career. However, he has already staked his claim as the greatest of all time, having won seven Ballons d'Or. He has also won almost every trophy available to him with club and country.

The Argentinian icon moved away from European football for the first time in over two decades last month, joining Inter Miami on a free transfer. Many view the superstar's decision to move to the United States as a step towards retirement, as several other players have done the same before hanging up their boots.

Busquets, though, reckons Messi is as determined as ever to guide his team to glory. The Spaniard, who joined the Herons on a free transfer last month, added that La Pulga's strength of character is rubbing off on other players in the team as well.

"It’s wonderful to be able to be on a new team, in a new city with (Messi),” Busquets said after the game (h/t The Athletic). "I still see him as having a lot of desire to win, to train hard. He shows it every day on the field, we’re all enjoying it and as a team, we’re enjoying each other."

Messi played 567 games across competitions with Busquets during their time together at Barcelona. Together, the pair helped the Blaugrana win 30 trophies, including three UEFA Champions Leagues and eight La Liga titles.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi finalized his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami on a free transfer last month. The superstar has since hit the ground running at the DRV PNK Stadium. The Herons, who were on a six-game winless run prior to the player's arrival, have won each of their five games with him.

The Argentinian came on as a second-half substitute in Miami's Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul on July 22 to make his debut for the club. He marked the occasion by netting an incredible free-kick goal in stoppage time to give his side a 2-1 victory.

The former PSG talisman went on to make his full debut for the Herons in their second Leagues Cup group stage game against Atlanta United on July 26. He dazzled in Gerardo Martino's 4-0 victory over their Major League Soccer rivals, bagging a brace and an assist.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner continued his fine form as he netted braces in Inter Miami's wins against Orlando City and FC Dallas. He took his goalscoring tally for the Florida-based club to eight with another goal in their 4-0 win against Charlotte in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Friday (August 11).