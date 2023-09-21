"He shows the example that all the players follow" - Erik ten Hag hails impact of Manchester United star on squad after loss to Bayern

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised Casemiro's leadership after their 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 20.

The Red Devils were handed a third straight defeat across competitions as they faced Bayern in the Champions League group stages. Despite creating a couple of good chances in the first 25 minutes, United were not able to score and were punished for it.

Leroy Sane gave the Bavarians the lead in the 28th minute courtesy of a poor error from goalkeeper Andre Onana. Serge Gnabry then doubled their lead four minutes later.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal for Manchester United in the 49th minute but Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1. Mathys Tel scored in the second minute of stoppage time in between two goals from Casemiro (88' & 95').

After the game, Ten Hag was asked about Casemiro's performance and experience and he said (via Sports Witness):

“He’s the one. I’ve just mentioned, you have to stay in the game. You have to show the leadership in those moments when the team have difficult moments, difficult occasions, and we have to survive. All the players can be with him. He shows the example that all the players follow. That’s Casemiro. In the end, he scored two goals.”

Casemiro, 31, has been a key player for Manchester United since his arrival from Real Madrid last summer. He has registered 10 goals and six assists in 57 games for them, helping them win the Carabao Cup last season.

While he is having an underwhelming 2023-24 season so far, he has still scored three goals in six games across competitions.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's three consecutive defeats

The Red Devils have been handed three straight defeats across competitions now. They lost 3-1 at Arsenal, 3-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion, and 4-3 at Bayern Munich. This is the first time United have conceded three or more goals in three consecutive games since 1978.

After the defeat to Bayern, Erik ten Hag was asked about Manchester United's tough run and he replied (via manutd.com):

“What you have seen is a very high level. Against Arsenal, Munich, Brighton. All top, top level teams and we are going head to head but they win."

"And yeah, then the way they win, we have to make our own luck. And that has to do with with absolute determination. And then we make our own luck. You don't get it because no-one will win you anything in football.”

Manchester United are currently 13th in the Premier League table and at the bottom of their Champions League group. They will face Burnley next away on Saturday, September 23.