"He has significant pain" - Argentina star has been playing with ankle issue at FIFA World Cup

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez's agent has revealed that his client has been playing with an ankle issue during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martinez is a key player for Inter Milan and was expected to play a similar kind of role for La Albiceleste in Qatar. However, he has been far from impressive during the tournament.

Martinez is yet to register a goal or assist so far. He also squandered a few golden opportunities to get on the scoresheet after coming on as a substitute against Australia in the Round of 16. Fortunately, Argentina were able to hold on to their 2-1 lead to qualify.

The Inter Milan striker has lost his starting place to Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez. The player's agent, Alejandro Camano, has now revealed that Martinez is nursing an ankle injury.

Spiaze🇮🇹🇭🇷 @Spiaze6Spiaze



- Lionel Messi

- Lautaro Martinez

- Angel Di Maria

- Leandro Paredes

- Paulo Dybala



PUT SOME RESPECT ON LAUTARO MARTINEZ NAME Argentina Top scorers since Scaloni took charge- Lionel Messi- Lautaro Martinez- Angel Di Maria- Leandro Paredes- Paulo DybalaPUT SOME RESPECT ON LAUTARO MARTINEZ NAME Argentina Top scorers since Scaloni took charge 2⃣8️⃣⚽️ - Lionel Messi2⃣1⃣⚽️ - Lautaro Martinez 7⃣⚽️ - Angel Di Maria 3⃣⚽️ - Leandro Paredes 3⃣⚽️ - Paulo DybalaPUT SOME RESPECT ON LAUTARO MARTINEZ NAME https://t.co/EP1ntSlkMq

Speaking to Radio la Red, via Sempre Inter, Camano said:

“He’s playing through physical problems, he has significant pain in his ankle, He’s working a lot to put the pain behind him, and once it is he should be flying."

Camano further displayed his faith in Martinez, saying:

“He’s a top striker in world football, He’s very mentally strong. His disallowed goals [in Argentina’s group stage opener against Saudi Arabia] were hard for him to digest,”

Camano further opined that fielding an attacking partnership between Martinez and Alvarez could benefit Argentina in the FIFA World Cup. He believes that they complement each other's qualities. He said:

“They can bring out the best in one another’s characteristics, they get on well together.”

Martinez has registered eight goals and six assists in 21 games across competitions.

Argentina set to play the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Lionel Scaloni: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

La Albiceleste will take on the Oranje in their next clash at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They are coming off a 2-1 win against Australia in the Round of 16.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, defeated the USA 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals. Louis van Gaal's side are unbeaten in the tournament and 19 matches across competitions.

Argentina vs. the Netherlands has been an entertaining fixture in the World Cup. The Dutch won the memorable 1998 quarter-finals, courtesy of an amazing goal from Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp.

Their last meeting came in the semi-final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Argentina relied on Sergio Romero's heroics to better the Dutch in the penalty shootout on that occasion.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes