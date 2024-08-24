"He has that skill" - Erik ten Hag names the Manchester United star who has 'X-factor' in the squad 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho has an 'X-factor' in him. The Spain-born Argentina international has established himself as a crucial figure in Ten Hag's setup despite being only 20.

Ten Hag insisted that while Garnacho still has a long way to become a world-class footballer, he hailed the youngster's potential. He said the forward has an X-factor which is key to becoming a top player.

While the Dutch manager claimed consistency is key to becoming a world-class player, he believes the winger has the skill set to reach the top. Ten Hag was quoted as saying by The Guardian:

“You go very quickly [to put this] – world-class player: he has to go a long way. He has high potential, he showed last season he can contribute and be a starting player. To make the jump and become a world-class player it starts with very hard work."

Trending

"That brought him to where he is now and that will bring him to that world-class player, I agree he has the potential. Every club at the top needs players with the X-factor," he added.

The former Ajax boss concluded:

"We have already seen on occasions that he has shown the X-factor, so if you want to be that player that people are saying is world class then you have to do it consistently. He has that skill.”

Garnacho joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid and has made 88 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils. The fleet-footed winger has scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists for the Premier League giants.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes not convinced by the club's midfield target

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes claimed he is not the biggest fan of the Red Devils' midfield target Manuel Ugarte. Erik ten Hag's side have been heavily linked with a summer move for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star.

Scholes, arguably the greatest midfielder in the club's history, insisted United need a calming influence in midfield. He told on The Overlap:

“We need someone with a brain. A football brain just to relax everything down. Tell Bruno [Fernandes] to keep the ball for five minutes, please."

Ugarte joined PSG from Sporting CP last summer after the French giants reportedly triggered his €60 million release clause. He made 37 appearances for the Parisians in his debut season, helping the club win three trophies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback