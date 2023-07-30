"He has the skills that you can’t lose" -National team manager backs Liverpool superstar to remain at the top level for 4 to 5 years

Egypt national team manager Rui Vitoria recently lavished praise on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 31, for his work ethic and fitness levels. The Portuguese tactician believes Salah will continue to perform at the highest level for the next four to five years.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC The joys of managing Mohamed Salah

Targeting AFCON & World Cup glory

Why AFCON should be moved to avoid club clashes

Doubts over Saudi Arabia's approach



@adjones_journo speaks to Egypt manager Rui Vitoria



theathletic.com/4729253/?sourc… The joys of managing Mohamed SalahTargeting AFCON & World Cup gloryWhy AFCON should be moved to avoid club clashesDoubts over Saudi Arabia's approach@adjones_journo speaks to Egypt manager Rui Vitoria

Vitoria spoke very highly of the Liverpool talisman and the work he puts in to maintain his performance levels. He told The Athletic (as quoted by GOAL):

"He will play four or five more years at the top level, because he has the skills that you can’t lose, the decision-making and game intelligence. He’s a fantastic professional. He looks to keep improving to stay at a high level. Sleep, breakfast, the gym — anything and everything."

The Egyptian national team's captain has been one of the best wingers in Europe since his move to Anfield in 2017 from AS Roma. Salah has been instrumental in the Reds' success under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The former Chelsea winger has racked up over 300 appearances across competitions during his time at Anfield, scoring a whopping 186 goals and providing 79 assists.

Salah had an incredible debut campaign for the Reds during the 2017/18 season. He scored 32 goals and provided 11 assists in 36 Premier League appearances for Liverpool that term.

The Egyptian international won the Golden Boot award for his exploits in his debut season. He helped the Reds end their long wait for a Premier League title in 2020 and played a crucial role in the club's UEFA Champions League triumph in 2019.

"He’s one of the best in the world" - Liverpool youngster heaps praise on Mohamed Salah and sets target for 2023/24 campaign

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak has set some ambitious targets ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Scottish winger has revealed his intention to cement his place in the Reds' senior team for the upcoming season.

Doak joined the Merseyside outfit's youth team from Celtic last summer. The 17-year-old forward has admitted his desire to earn a first-team promotion. Doak told LFC TV (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“Of course, I want to play as many games as possible. The more you play, the more likely you are to stay in the game as a whole. I’m just trying to make a career for myself, hopefully at the highest level.”

When asked about what it's like to watch Salah, he added:

"What’s not to like (watching Salah)? He’s one of the best in the world and has been for a few years. I’m just trying to soak it all up, and take in everything I can from him.”

It remains to be seen if Doak can fulfill his wishes in the upcoming season. However, the youngster will certainly face stern competition from the Reds' talisman on the right wing.