"He slows down attacks" - Gabby Agbonlahor says Arsenal star is desperately devoid of confidence and 'getting worse'

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons new Arsenal signing Kai Havertz is struggling for confidence and form.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea in a deal worth £65 million but has struggled to hit the ground running. In 19 games across competitions, Havertz has two goal contributions: one goal and one assist.

The German started in the Premeir League home win over Burnley on Saturday (November 11) but came off on the cusp of the hour-mark after struggling to impact proceedings.

Dishing out a disjointed performance, Havertz had 0/2 shots on target, made one key pass, took 31 touches, won three headers and registered a pass accuracy of 77.3%. He also shot wide with an unmarked header.

“Today he had a cross in, it was a free header," noted Agbonlahor on talkSPORT (as per HITC). He headed down. It’s not even like above you, heads it over the bar. There’s no confidence. He slows down attacks. He is playing in a comfort zone, and he is getting worse.”

Nevertheless, the Gunners won 3-1 on the night to move third in the standings after 12 games, one behind leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hails Leandro Trossard for landmark strike

Arsenal midfielder Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring against Burnley on the cusp of half-time. It marked the Gunners' 1000th strike at the Emirates since the arena opened in 2006.

Having arrived in January from Brighton & Hove Albion, the 28-year-old has hit the ground running. Trossard has seven goals and 12 assists in 36 games across competitions. That includes a goal and an assist against Burnley.

A thrilled Gunners manager Mikel Arteta hailed Trossard for producing a fine finish to register the club's landmark strike. The boss praised the Belgian's versatility as he told the club's website:

"You have to put your body over the line if it’s necessary, and he’s done it, and it’s the 1000th goal at Emirates Stadium, a beautiful number, so I’m very happy with him. I think every time you ask him to play, whether it’s wide or as a nine, it flows and he’s a real threat, so I’m really happy with him."

Following the international break, Arsenal return to league action at Brentford on November 25.