"He is so smart on the pitch" - Kleberson urges Manchester United to consider making a move for Liverpool forward

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson feels the Red Devils should make an attempt to sign Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian's contract with the Reds ends in 2023 and there has been no progress in negotiations for a new contract yet. This could see the club try to cash in on the striker this summer.

Kleberson believes Firmino will be a great fit with the Red Devils, who will be in the market for a striker in the summer. He said via LiverpoolEcho:

"Roberto Firmino's style would suit Manchester United, especially the way he plays for Liverpool. For the Brazil national team, he plays higher up, but for Liverpool he's a bit deeper.

"He's learned so many things from Jurgen Klopp and he is so smart on the pitch. His movement to create space, or sometimes to occupy space, allows his team-mates to.."

Kleberson added:

"If Manchester United wanted to make a change, he's a good player that can help, especially with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the wings. Firmino can help those players create space when they're on the attack.

"That's the type of player Manchester United should be looking at. A player with Firmino's quality can help release the team. He's a great player and he'd be a good fit, and a good signing for Manchester United."

Firmino joined the Merseysiders in 2015 from Hoffenheim for around £29 million. Since then, he has scored 96 goals and made 73 assists in 318 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Liverpool and Manchester United need a big push for the business end of the season

While both clubs are aiming for different things, there is no denying that both will need a big push to fulfill their aspirations this season.

Jurgen Klopp's men are in for a potential quadruple. They have already won the Carabao Cup in February. They now face Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup and Benfica in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The Reds are also just a point behind City in the Premier League title race.

United, meanwhile, are struggling to even make it to the top four in the Premier League. They currently sit in sixth position in the league, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

It will be a massive few weeks until the end of the season for both clubs.

