"He is so smart" - William Gallas heaps praises on 'magnificent' Chelsea star for consistent performances

William Gallas recently heaped praise on Chelsea veteran Thiago Silva for his consistent performances for the Blues so far this campaign. The Brazilian has been one of the few outstanding players for Graham Potter's team.

While the Londoners have struggled this term, Silva has certainly stood out from the rest of the bunch by displaying his immense qualities. Despite being 38, the Brazilian is still going strong.

Gallas pointed out that Silva's longevity is a testament to his smartness on the pitch. He pointed out instances from Chelsea's clash against West Ham United that ended in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

Gallas claimed that Silva didn't get involved with physically superior Michail Antonio in a strength contest. Rather, the Brazilian used his positional awareness to better the Jamaican international. Here's what Gallas said in a recent interview with Genting Casino:

"Thiago Silva is very smart. He can play at this level at his age because he is a very clever defender. Against West Ham, he played against Antonio who is big and strong, but he handled him easily. He wasn’t always competing with him in the physical challenge. He dropped off and anticipated passes towards him. When you look at his game, the way he reads danger, he is magnificent. He doesn’t rely on his pace because he is so smart, which is why he can keep playing."

Felix @FelixJohnston_ Just spamming old videos of Thiago Silva not being human at this point. Just spamming old videos of Thiago Silva not being human at this point. https://t.co/5d3N2mvvKO

Gallas further lauded Silva's lifestyle. He claimed that the Brazilian is an example off the pitch as he spends most of his leisure time with family:

"If you look at his private life, it is perfect. He is not a guy that goes out, he is a family guy. He is a very professional player and, again, he is a perfect example for anyone that wants to be a defender and for the other defenders at the club."

Thiago Silva recently extended his stay at Chelsea

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Silva, 38, has made 25 appearances for the Blues so far this season. His presence at the back is one of the most crucial aspects of the Blues' season.

The central defender recently signed an extension to his deal with Chelsea. His current contract will run until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Draft of new deal being prepared— it’s all done and agreed verbally as Thiago has given the green light.



New contract to be signed soon. EXCL: Chelsea have now reached full verbal agreement with Thiago Silva on a new contract valid until June 2024, here we go!Draft of new deal being prepared— it’s all done and agreed verbally as Thiago has given the green light.New contract to be signed soon. EXCL: Chelsea have now reached full verbal agreement with Thiago Silva on a new contract valid until June 2024, here we go! 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #CFCDraft of new deal being prepared— it’s all done and agreed verbally as Thiago has given the green light.New contract to be signed soon. https://t.co/tvcwaJwDeZ

Since joining the club in 2020, Silva has made 107 appearances for the Blues. Fans can expect the defender to play a crucial role for the team for the rest of the campaign as the UEFA Champions League knockout stages are set to commence.

