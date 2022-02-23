"He has that smell for the goal" - Bruno Fernandes glad that Manchester United can call upon Cristiano Ronaldo for Champions League matches

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to shine once again against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie on Wednesday (February 23). Manchester United have been in good form of late, having won each of their last two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is enduring a sticky run of form as he has managed just one goal in eight games across all competitions. The Portuguese does have a good record against Atletico Madrid, though.

Ronaldo has faced Atletico Madrid 35 times and has scored a whopping 25 goals in the process. He has recorded an incredible four hat-tricks against Diego Simeone’s side as well, so he will be licking his lips once again come Wednesday.

Fernandes explained that Ronaldo has a penchant for goals when it comes to the Champions League:

“Cristiano has won this competition many times. Everyone knows in this kind of competition he has that smell for the goal, he has that smell for doing different things. But it is always the first time for someone that wins, so sometimes it’s about someone (getting) more experience.”

The Red Devils midfielder added:

“When Cristiano won the first one, he probably was not the most influential player or had more experience in that competition (than others) and he won it anyway, and he helped the team win the Champions League.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to deliver the goods for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United will hope Cristiano Ronaldo shines against Atletico Madrid. Simeone's side may have won La Liga last season, but they have not been the same force this season.

The Rojiblancos have struggled for consistency across all competitions, and haven’t been the same rigid unit defensively. They have already conceded 34 goals this term in 25 matches, nine more than what they conceded in the entirety of the 2020-21 league season.

Ronaldo will fancy his chances against a shaky Atletico Madrid back-line that has kept just one clean-sheet in their last five games. Ralf Rangnick’s side will hope the Portuguese is on song, but they have other in-form players like Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba to count on as well.

Although the away goal rule has been wiped out, Manchester United will hope to pick up a lead at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg.

