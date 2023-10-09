“He was snuffing and hoovering up everything” – Ian Wright explains how Arsenal star ‘was everywhere’ during crucial win 

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright reckons current Gunners midfielder Declan Rice visibly struggled in the 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8).

Mikel Arteta's side eked out a memorable win, with supersub Gabriel Martinelli marking his return from injury with an 86th-minute winner. The assist was made by another substitute, Kai Havertz.

After weathering the early storm - with goalkeeper David Raya almost conceding twice - the Gunners defense held firm, keeping City's lethal frontman Erling Haaland at bay.

Martinelli then came up with the winner to confirm his side's first league win over Pep Guardiola's men in nearly eight years. It was also Arteta's first league win over City after seven straight defeats.

On the the Wrighty’s House Podcast (as per TBR), Wright couldn't help but notice that Rice appeared absolutely exhausted and spent, especially towards the end, as City marauded down the middle:

“I think the same with (Julian) Alvarez. He kind of got himself into areas where he eased it Declan’s (Rice) area and Declan was Dyson hoover business today. He was snuffing and hoovering up everything. He was everywhere again.

“There was one stage just towards the end where I saw him running back and you could see that his head was rolling a bit, as the man put some work in today.”

The win took the Gunners level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur (20) after eight games but behind on goals sccored, with City two points further back in third.

"A great feeling" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on his first league win over Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have had a great start to the season, with their only defeat across competitions coming last week in a 2-1 UEFA Champions League reverse at Ligue 1 side Lens.

In the league, Arteta's side are one of two unbeaten sides after eight games, the other being their north London rivals and league leaders Tottenham. Both teams have won six of their eight games and drawn two.

Following his team's landmark win over City at the weekend, Arteta was understandably pleased to snap a long losing streak against the 'best team in the world'. The Spaniard said in his post-game presser (as per the Gunners' website):

"A great feeling obviously, you could sense it’s been so many years without beating them, and, today, we have beaten, in my opinion, without a question or a doubt, the best team in the world, and we've done it in a great way.

"There were moments we had to suffer, but as well moments we showed real determination, desire and belief to beat them, so really happy."

Arsenal return to action after the international break with a marquee visit to Chelsea on October 21.