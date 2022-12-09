“He is solid” – Ramires snubs Chelsea and Arsenal stars while naming Brazil’s best Premier League player in 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Ramires has snubbed Chelsea and Arsenal players by naming Casemiro as the best Premier League player in Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar.

There are 12 players from the English top flight selected by Tite as part of his 26-man squad. The likes of Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli made the trip to the Middle East.

The Selecao are the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup and have been impressive so far, reaching the quarterfinals, where they face Croatia on Frida (December 9).

Ramires, who earned 54 international caps with Brazil, has told Ladbrokes that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has the edge over his teammates. He began by explaining the difficulties in deciding on a standout player from the English top tier in the Brazil squad:

"I feel like my back is literally against a wall when I’m being asked to pick a standout player, because there are so many talented Brazilians in England right now."

The former Chelsea midfielder then explained the impact Casemiro is having on United and the Brazil national team, saying:

"For me, one player who has made the most impact is Casemiro. He is solid, and he’s a great addition, not only to Manchester United, but to the Premier League as well."

Casemiro moved to the Red Devils in the summer from Real Madrid for £60 million.

He left the Santiago Bernabeu, having won the UEFA Champions League five times and the La Liga thrice. The 30-year-old made 336 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists.

Casemiro has adapted well to life at Old Trafford, making 18 appearances, scoring one goal and contributing an assist. He has also excelled for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring one goal in four appearances and dominating in the middle of the park.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires tips Arsenal's Martinelli to join 'huge' club

Ramires lavishes praise on Martinelli.

In a dig at Arsenal, Ramires has said that Martinelli could be in line for a move to a big club soon.

The Brazilian has impressed for the Gunners this season, scoring five goals and creating two assists in 20 appearances. His current deal at the Emirates expires next summer, but there's a willingness from both sides to sort out a contract extension.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "This is my club, I love to be here... I want to stay."



Gabriel Martinelli outlines that he wants to stay at Arsenal, with contract negotiations in the near future 🗣 "This is my club, I love to be here... I want to stay."Gabriel Martinelli outlines that he wants to stay at Arsenal, with contract negotiations in the near future https://t.co/BYWiqEICAA

Nevertheless, Ramires claims that huge clubs such as Real Madrid and Juventus could queue up for his signature. The ex-Chelsea midfielder told Ladbrokes:

"Gabriel Martinelli is a terrific player; he’s been absolutely tremendous for Arsenal this season, and it’s great to see a young Brazilian coming through and showing so much maturity."

He added:

"It’s inevitable that huge clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus will come knocking on the door. At Arsenal, he is playing for a huge club with lots of ambition, but of course, there’s always going to be another level."

Martinelli has played twice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Brazil.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes