“He has to solve this” – Craig Burley reveals the most “off-putting” factor about Christian Pulisic at Chelsea

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has urged Chelsea's Christian Pulisic to solve his injury issues. The former Blues midfielder believes the American must get fit before thinking about what he needs to do to play regularly.

Pulisic has been on the sidelines for various reasons this season, including COVID-19. The former Borussia Dortmund star has been unable to cement his place in the Chelsea starting XI under Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel because of his injury issues.

Craig Burley was quick to point out the issue on ESPN and pressed the Chelsea star to focus on his fitness. The pundit believes moving away from Stamford Bridge alone would not solve Pulisic's playing time issues as long as he is not focusing on his fitness levels. He said:

"Pulisic's issue, for me, is clear. It's not a talent issue. This is a fitness issue for him. Before he starts thinking or anyone else starts thinking where he's going to go or what he's going to do, he has to solve this. The more injuries you pick up, the more off-putting that is to potential suitors. So, he has to solve this fitness issue to start with and get consistency. Once he does that, he can get game time and then he takes it from there. But, the most important thing for him is crystal clear, he has to have a six-month period minimum for Thomas Tuchel to select. That, over the last couple of years, hasn't happened."

Christian Pulisic linked with a move away from Chelsea

Christian Pulisic's future has been in the balance for some time, as reports suggest he could be leaving Chelsea soon. The American has been linked with various clubs around Europe, but nothing concrete is on the table.

Barcelona are reportedly one of the clubs keeping an eye on the former Borussia Dortmund star. Xavi is said to be interested in bringing the Chelsea star to Camp Nou and wants Pulisic to compete with Ansu Fati.

Andriy Shevchenko, who has taken over at Serie A side Genoa, is also reportedly keen to work with Pulisic and is eyeing a loan move in January.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal