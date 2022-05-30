“He was somebody who really stood out” – Mark Bosnich urges Liverpool to sign Manchester United target as replacement for Sadio Mane

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has urged Liverpool to sign RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku if Sadio Mane leaves Anfield in the summer. According to the Guardian, the Senegalese forward wants to leave Liverpool for a new challenge after winning all available trophies in England.

Mark Bosnich stated that Nkunku was the first player he thought of as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane. According to the former Australian goalkeeper, the 24-year-old Frenchman has stood out for RB Leipzig this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via the Mirror), Mark Bosnich was quoted as saying:

“I was going to say that’s the $64million (£51million) question but it might actually cost a bit more than that. I was thinking about that today and watching from the Champions League, there’s the boy from Leipzig I think, Nkunku."

He added:

“He was somebody who really stood out for me. I know Leipzig dropped down into the Europa League and were knocked out in the semi-finals by Rangers. But he was exceptional and that’s what I was thinking about today when I was thinking about if Mane leaves, what to do and that’s the one that came to mind for me.”

Christopher Nkunku has had an incredible 2021-22 season with RB Leipzig. The 24-year-old forward attacker scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 51 games for the Bundesliga outfit across all competitions. The Frenchman also ended the season as the club's leading goalscorer.

His stellar season in Germany was bound to attract interest from clubs across Europe. According to Sky Germany, Manchester United are interested in signing Nkunku this summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United had contrasting 2021-22 seasons

Christopher Nkunku will play Champions League football next season if Liverpool come calling in the summer, something he will not get at Manchester United. The two rival clubs have had contrasting seasons this time around.

Manchester United had an underwhelming campaign which saw them finish sixth in the Premier League. The Red Devils will compete in next season's UEFA Europa League. United also ended yet another season without winning a single piece of silverware.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have won two trophies this season, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. The Reds came extremely close to completing a quadruple. Jurgen Klopp's side finished second in the Premier League, just one point behind champions Manchester City. They also lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid on Saturday (May 28).

Liverpool might be a more attractive prospect than Manchester United right now based on their form throughout the 2021-22 season.

