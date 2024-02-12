“He is someone I watched on YouTube” - Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga names his role model 

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has named former French midfielder and Los Blancos legend Zinedine Zidane as his role model.

Camavinga joined Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in August 2021 from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais for a reported transfer fee of €31 Million. Since then, the French midfielder has become an important part of Los Blancos' midfield.

During a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, the 21-year-old spoke about his role model in football, Zinedine Zidane. The French legend won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with his country and achieved great success with top European clubs such as Juventus and Real Madrid. He also won football's highest individual honor, the Ballon d'Or, in 1998.

Eduardo Camavinga stated that he used to watch Zidane's clips on YouTube and wants to follow in his footsteps. He said (via MadridXtra):

"Role model? Zidane, I think he is a role model for many French people. He is someone I watched on YouTube, because I was not old enough to watch his matches, and also through my father, who loves football. It is a source of pride first and foremost to be able to follow in the footsteps of your role model and play here.”

Since joining the Santiago Bernabeu-based outfit in 2021, Eduardo Camavinga has made 125 appearances, in which he has scored two goals and provided six assists.

Former Real Madrid star could make his return to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window: Reports

Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez could potentially join Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window. Apart from Los Blancos, Manchester United are also reportedly interested in signing the Spanish left-back.

Gutierrez rose through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before joining Girona in August 2022. He has played an important part in the club's surprising push for the La Liga title this season, making 23 appearances in the league and recording one goal and three assists.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos have a buy-back option and can bring Gutierrez back for €8 million in June 2024. His release clause, on the other hand, is expected to be around €40 million and Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause if Girona sell him to another club.