“He is sometimes a bit too critical and can have more self-confidence” – Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on ‘positively arrogant’ Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich manaer Julian Naglesmann feels Sadio Mane hasn't hit his peak with the club yet but is confident that the player will come good.

The Senegalese ace, who joined on a €32 million transfer from Liverpool this summer, has struggled to score lately. While he boasts five goals in nine appearances across competitions, Mane has struck only thrice in the Bundesliga.

He's on a three-game goalless run across competitions, having failed to find the back of the net in the Bavarians' UEFA Champions League win over Inter Milan in midweek.

ATHLST @athlst After a training session, Sadio Mané took time out with fans of Bayern to sign over 1000 autographs for 105 minutes! The Senegalese striker also took selfies but also spent time to chat and joke with them.



Such a humble fellow. After a training session, Sadio Mané took time out with fans of Bayern to sign over 1000 autographs for 105 minutes! The Senegalese striker also took selfies but also spent time to chat and joke with them. Such a humble fellow. https://t.co/EsIP5JDcqN

Nevertheless, Naglesmann isn't losing his mind over the 30-year-old's form, saying that he's satisfied with Mane's performances.

Speaking ahead of their marquee clash with Barcelona on Tuesday (September 13), the manager said (via sport1):

"Sadio is missing a can opener. He's had a few offside situations. He is sometimes a bit too critical and can have more self-confidence. He may appear positively arrogant. His peak hasn't been reached yet, but I'm not critical of him at the moment. I'm satisfied with his performance."

Mane joined the Bavarians after six glorious seasons at Liverpool, where he struck 120 goals in 269 games and won six titles, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Bayern Munich gearing up for Robert Lewandowski's emotional return

Bayern Munich host Barcelona at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday in a fascinating Champions League game that will also see a reunion with their former player Robert Lewandowski.

The prolific scorer, who swapped Bayern for the Blaugrana this summer after eight fabulous seasons with the Bundesliga giants, will make an early return to his old stomping ground.

The Polish international's relation with the Bavarians seemingly broke down after his attempts to force his way out of the club during the summer. So Lewandowski will look to make a mark on his return.

Squawka @Squawka



vs Barcelona

for Barcelona



Next up, a return to Bayern. 🫣 Robert Lewandowski’s last two Champions League appearances at Camp Nou:vs Barcelonafor BarcelonaNext up, a return to Bayern. 🫣 Robert Lewandowski’s last two Champions League appearances at Camp Nou:⚽️⚽️ vs Barcelona⚽️⚽️⚽️ for BarcelonaNext up, a return to Bayern. 🫣 https://t.co/uqY0rX1R6Q

Although their form in the league has tapered off, Bayern started their European campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Inter last week, but an in-form Barcelona could pose a different challenge.

The Blaugrana have won their last five games across competitions, including a 5-1 demolition of Viktoria Plzen, scoring 20 goals and conceding just twice. Barcelona have never won at the Allianz Arena, but their current form holds them in good stead, especially with the peerless Lewandowski in their ranks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav