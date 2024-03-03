"He stands up when Manchester United are struggling" - Gary Neville praises Red Devils star ahead of Manchester Derby

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has praised youngster Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League trip to Manchester City on Sunday (March 3).

Erik ten Hag's side are coming off a last-gasp 1-0 FA Cup midweek win at Nottingham Forest but have blown hot and cold in the league.

Following a 2-1 home reverse at Fulham last weekend, they remain sixth in the standings but are 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. City, meanwhile, are second, four points off Liverpool but with a game in hand.

Amidst United's inconsistent campaign, the 18-year-old Mainoo has exuded maturity and consistency beyond his tender years in the centre of the park. A first-team regular, he has two goals and as many assists in 20 games across competitions, starting 15 times.

Waxing eloquent about the teenager, Neville said (as per Sky Sports Premier League):

"He stands up when Manchester United are struggling in games."

Mainoo is expected to start when Ten Hag's side visit the Etihad, hoping to return to winning ways in the league. However, they have won only once in their last six Manchester Derby across competitions.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: A few tidbits

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester City vs Manchester United is the Premier League fixture that has seen the most away wins.

The Red Devils have lost their lost two trips to the Etihad, where their last win was a 2-0 Premier League win in March 2021. City manager Pep Guardiola's eight Premier League wins over United is the most by a manager, after Arsene Wenger's 12 for Arsenal.

On the form front, City are unbeaten in 18 games across competitions since a 1-0 league defeat at Aston Villa in December. United - who have lost 15 times across competitions this season - have only one loss in nine games.

Pep Guardiola's side are chasing an unprecedented Premier League four-peat and back-to-back continental trebles. They have reached the FA Cup quarterfinal and lead RB Leipzig 3-1 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

United, meanwhile, are out of Europe after finishing last in their Champions League group but are also into the FA Cup quarterfinal.

