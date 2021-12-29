“He is starting to understand that” – Granit Xhaka explains reason why Arsenal teammate has struggled

Granit Xhaka has come to the defense of Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey. Despite flashes of brilliance, the Ghanaian has struggled to hit the heights that have been expected of him so far.

Partey joined Arsenal in 2020 from Atletico Madrid. He has made 49 appearances since then.

Xhaka has been Mikel Arteta's preferred midfielder to partner Partey in the middle of the park for Arsenal. When asked about his partnership with the Ghanaian, he told The Athletic:

"He cost a lot of money and people today see only the price. But I think it is wrong because it’s not our fault if people pay 50, 60, 100 million. If I can help him, I will. I told him he has to take the pressure from himself because he has the qualities to play in every team. He’s thinking he has to show to everyone why he cost 50 million euros. He is starting to understand that and is doing much better."

He further added:

“With Thomas, every time he was in good shape he was out with small injuries, and I hope he stays first of all healthy without injury. I love to play with him. He is a great midfielder and an amazing, amazing, amazing guy. He is a guy who wants to improve, is coming in asking you questions and is open to learn."

The midfield duo have been vital in Arsenal's resurgence so far this season. Having started the campaign with three consecutive losses, the Gunners now find themselves fourth in the league, six points off Chelsea in third.

"I enjoy a lot playing with them" - Partey loving life at Arsenal

Partey in action for Arsenal

Arsenal routed Norwich City 5-0 on Boxing Day. After the match, Partey was asked about playing with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe. He said:

"It is very enjoyable, I enjoy a lot playing with them. They are good talents, a lot of people around that can play with them and they have a lot of quality in front of goal and they can score at any time, so it is a joyful moment playing with them."

The midfielder added:

"We feel very happy. This is a game we really enjoyed. We have had a couple of games now where the team is doing very well and performing and I think this is what we have to keep doing. I think we are working harder, we are doing what we have to do, everyone is playing their role very well and that is the mentality that the coach wants us to play with and enjoy one the field and that is what we are doing."

