“He stayed in front of Argentina's locker room for an hour to get his autograph” – 18-year-old forward’s father reveals his son is ‘crazy’ about Lionel Messi

Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto’s father revealed that the 18-year old’s idol is none other than seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Wilfried Gnonto made his Italy debut in the recent Nations League clash against Germany. Italy drew the game 1-1 thanks to a goal from Pietro Pellegrini, who was assisted by Gnonto.

Gnonto currently plays for the Swiss club FC Zurich, where he has gone from strength to strength. The striker has scored 10 goals and provided five assists across competitions and was rewarded with a national team callup.

Speaking to Rai Radio 1, his father Boris Noel said that Gnonto waited an hour outside his idol Lionel Messi’s Argentina locker room to get an autograph:

“Wilfried goes crazy for him . So much so that last week he stayed in front of Argentina's locker room for an hour to get his autograph. Maybe it will happen again that they will be able to meet, it would be nice to exchange shirts.”

18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto got an assist five minutes after being subbed on to make his senior Italy debut

Gnonto’s father further said that he wishes to one day return to Inter Milan, where he played as a youngster:

"He is Inter, he always has been and dreams of returning to play for the Nerazzurri, when he left to go to Zurich he was very sorry. Does he have requests? These are things that agents take care of ”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the final years of their career but have an unmatched legacy

There is a good chance that neither of the two footballing greats will win another Ballon d’Or. Lionel Messi has found form for Argentina but has had a number-starved season for Paris Saint-Germain. His overall gameplay was at his scintillating best at times during the season but was not accompanied by as many goals and assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has also had a disappointing season by his lofty standards and both the legends will now be looking at the World Cup to make a difference.

For Messi, the World Cup final against Germany eight years ago was a golden chance that would have helped him cement his status as the best player of his generation. He won the Golden Ball award but his Argentine team faced an agonizing defeat in the final against Germany.

The upcoming World Cup in Qatar is likely to be his last and considering the type of competition, Argentina will not be very confident about winning the big trophy.

Nevertheless, both the legends should have little to worry about and have already achieved more than any other player in the history of club football.





Damien Delaney on 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto, who starts for Italy tonight.



"He was brilliant. He gave a real attacking impetus and injection of energy the other night!" Damien Delaney on 18-year-old Wilfried Gnonto, who starts for Italy tonight.

The two have not only contributed to recent football history but are also prime examples of what upcoming footballers can look up to and emulate.

