"He sticks to the pitch" - Former Barcelona coach says Lionel Messi's low centre of gravity the secret behind his dribbling prowess 

Barcelona trainer Juanjo Brau has opened up on Lionel Messi's amazing dribbling prowess.

The world was introduced to the Argentinian legend in October 2004, with many astounded by the talent he possessed at the age of just 16. Fast forward 17 years, and Messi, at the age of 34, is still one of the deadliest dribblers of the ball.

Once Messi has the ball at his feet, you know there is trouble ahead for any defender. The Barcelona icon seamlessly glides past opposition with his unbelievable control of the ball.

One man familiar with the Argentinian icon's attacking repertoire is his former Barcelona trainer Brau. He spent his entire career at the Camp Nou as a physiotherapist, whyere he saw the star develop before his very eyes

Brau has revealed what he believes makes the Barcelona legend so deadly with the ball at his feet. He told Cat Radio (via BarcaUniversal):

“Messi has a low centre of gravity, and he sticks to the pitch. He is a player who, with his mental ability and speed in decision-making, can play as long as he wants."

Messi Comps @Lionel30Comps



The art of dribbling Lionel Messi 2016/17The art of dribbling Lionel Messi 2016/17 The art of dribbling 🎥 https://t.co/6aa5RPRmuw

Messi had a lot of success during his time in Catalonia, winning a host of European and domestic trophies.

The Argentinian forward bid goodbye to the Camp Nou in rather sombre circumstances last summer. Brau soon followed suit, bringing an end to a 25-year stint at the club.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona legacy will live on forever

The Argentinian bid goodbye to Barcelona last summer.

Despite leaving the Camp Nou last summer, Lionel Messi is still a legend around Catalonia.

The history he and Barcelona carved out together is a story that will last forever in the history of the sport. There have been so many unbelievable moments for La Pulga at Barcelona.

His first-ever hat-trick in 2007 in the El Clasico is one that still resonates with the Blaugrana faithful.

MC  @CrewsMat19 On this day in 2007 a 19 year old Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for 10 man Barcelona against Real Madrid. One couldn’t even dream up this type of greatness. On this day in 2007 a 19 year old Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for 10 man Barcelona against Real Madrid. One couldn’t even dream up this type of greatness. https://t.co/ydKzkGLfQl

Lionel Messi's 'Man of the Match' performance and incredible headed goal against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League final win of 2009 is another. And who can forget his 500th Barcelona goal coming in the famous 3-2 El Clasico win over Madrid in 2017?

vinar ✪ @vinarr__ Messi dominated this ruthless El clasico era



Messi dominated this ruthless El clasico era https://t.co/YQyvECNFNe

These are just a few of the many historic feats Lionel Messi accomplished during his time at the Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old has endured a rather quiet debut season away from the La Liga giants at PSG, scoring seven times in 26 games across competitions. But nobody will forget his magnificent exploits for Barcelona that has him touted by many as the greatest player in football history.

Edited by Bhargav