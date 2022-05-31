“He still has the ability” – Esteban Cambiasso names one thing ‘that has not changed’ with Lionel Messi despite his age

Former Argentina international Esteban Cambiasso feels Lionel Messi still has the ability and quality to change a game.

The former Barcelona ace could be making his final FIFA World Cup appearance this year in Qatar. He will turn 35 next month and will be hoping to captain their side to a first trophy in the competition since 1986.

Messi ended the country's international drought by guiding them to the Copa America title last year, finally getting the monkey off his back.

However, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star yearns for the World Cup the most. Many feel that it is the only prize that's keeping him from claiming the 'GOAT' title outright.

B/R Football @brfootball FIFA announce that 23.5M World Cup tickets were requested during the latest draw period. Alongside the final, the following games were most popular:



Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

England vs. USA

Poland vs. Argentina



Cambiasso hopes to see the best from Albiceleste in Qatar later this year. Speaking to UEFA ahead of their Finalissima clash with Italy, he said:

"I would imagine that he's very excited about the game. As I said, Argentina winning the Copa América gave a major boost to everyone, it gave a lot of confidence to the team."

He added:

"So, I hope they find their form – they still have a few months to find it before the World Cup. Hopefully, Lionel and the lads will be in full flow before the big kick-off."

Messi didn't score in the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil, as Argentine won 1-0. However, he played a key role leading up to the showpiece, netting four goals (a tournament high) and five assists (also the most).

The 41-year-old further reflected on Messi's ability to make a difference even at this age, saying:

"We've all had to change our style throughout our careers – you get older, team-mates change. The one thing that has not changed is his quality and his ability to make the difference, because he still has the ability to change a game. But Argentina are still continuously producing talented players; every time we think no new players are being produced, a real gem pops up."

Argentina play Italy at Wembley tomorrow (June 1) in UEFA Cup of Champions followed by a friendly against Estonia four days later.

Lionel Messi to retire internationally after World Cup?

This could realistically be Messi's last major tournament with Argentina and the best possible way to leave would be with the World Cup in his bag.

infosfcb  @infosfcb ‘World Cup 2026: yes or no?’



🗣️ Lionel Messi: “After the 2022 World Cup, I will rethink many things.” ‘World Cup 2026: yes or no?’🗣️ Lionel Messi: “After the 2022 World Cup, I will rethink many things.” https://t.co/sdmTVlkPNU

The Albiceleste are certainly among the favorites, having cruised through the qualifiers without hassle and boasting some incredible talents in the squad.

But can the side give their talismanic skipper the best possible send-off?

