"He is still the best player in the world" - Def Leppard lead guitarist hails PSG superstar Lionel Messi and labels him a 'genius'

Def Leppard's lead guitarist Phil Collen has lavished praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. The English musician praised the Argentine captain for his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and hailed him as the best player in world football.

When asked about La Albiceleste's performance in Qatar, Collen said (via Argentine outlet TN):

"The fine one was the best I saw in my life. The players have a different style of play. Now they are faster, with an athlete physical condition, and they think more every play. It's something that didn't happen in the '70s or '80s. It's like a more telepathic game. "

He added:

"Messi is a genius. I cannot define it any other way. The time you take for each play and don't panic. Everything is perfect. Years go by and he is still the best player in the world. He shone in the World Cup."

Lionel Messi had an exceptional FIFA World Cup campaign last year in Qatar, leading Argentina to international glory. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner racked up seven goals and three assists for his side, scoring in every single game except Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland in the group stage.

He won the Golden Ball for his stellar performances at the World Cup and achieved his boyhood dream at the age of 35.

Lionel Messi has had an incredible season in Ligue 1 for PSG as well. The Argentine captain has recorded 10 goals and as many assists in 18 games for the Parisians this term.

“If they don’t try, it’s useless" - Former France manager explains why PSG's Lionel Messi 'must' play against Bayern Munich

PSG are set to face Bayern Munich in an important round of 16-clash in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (15 February). Lionel Messi missed his side's 3-1 loss to Monaco on 11 January due to muscle fatigue, according to PSG boss Christophe Galtier.

However, the French coach also stated that the Argentine superstar will resume training on Monday and could be available for the Bayern clash.

Former France manager Raymond Domenech believes it is imperative to play Lionel Messi in the Parisians' upcoming Champions League encounter.

Domenech, who led France to the 2006 World Cup final, said (via PSG Talk):

“There is no hesitation to have. We must try. If they don’t try, it’s useless because the PSG season is based on the European Cup. They will be French champions with or without Messi, so that’s where everything will be decided for Paris."

He added:

"It is necessary to prepare him to play, and it is only a small discomfort in the thigh. … He knows how to manage himself, he knows where he stands, the last test for his participation will be the day of the game, they will try some acceleration, and it should be fine.”

