“He would still be the best player in the world” - Ex-Argentina star makes bold claim on GOAT debate involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Argentine international Nicolás Pareja has claimed that Lionel Messi would still be better than Cristiano Ronaldo and was already the best player in the world, even if he hadn’t won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been raging on for over a decade now. Both superstars have dominated world football since they stepped onto the scene, accumulating 12 Ballon d'Ors between them, with Messi winning seven and Ronaldo winning five.

Both players have a claim to being the best player in the world, as they have won every major trophy possible at the club level. Messi enjoyed the majority of his success at Barcelona before moving to PSG in the summer of 2021. Ronaldo was successful for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus before making the move to Saudi side Al Nassr.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also achieved moderate success for their respective countries, with Ronaldo winning the Euros in 2016, while Messi won the Copa America in 2021. However, the former finally won the biggest trophy in football by winning the World Cup in December 2022, after Argentina defeated France on penalties in the final.

While many believe winning the World Cup was enough for Lionel Messi to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate, former Sevilla defender Nicolás Pareja believes that Messi was the GOAT even before that happened. He said in an interview with Telecom Asia Sport:

"Messi deserved to win the World Cup. It's the only title he was missing. For me, he is the best player in history, the best player in the world. I am very happy for him, for my former teammates, my friends. The Argentines really wanted this victory. It was an incredible joy for the whole country."

He added:

"Even if Messi hadn't won the World Cup, he would still be the best player in the world for me. And now that he's won it, he's on a slightly different level."

Career statistics comparison of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The debate between Messi and Ronaldo may never be finished, but we can take a look at the statistics of both superstars.

35-year-old Lionel Messi has made 1009 total career appearances, scoring 796 goals and contributing 350 assists. He averages 104 minutes per goal and has accumulated 42 trophies for both club and country.

38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has made 1149 total career appearances, scoring 824 goals and contributing 234 assists. He averages 113 minutes per goal and has accumulated 34 trophies for club and country.

Both players personify greatness and should be cherished as they enter their twilight years in football.

