“He still doesn’t do that thing” – Ian Wright highlights how ‘quick’ Liverpool star doesn’t always flaunt his pace

Virgil van Dijk has been among the finest defenders in the world since leaving Southampton to join Liverpool midway through the 2017-18 campaign. The Dutchman has wowed many with his incredible attributes over the last few seasons, but Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes he's yet to utilize his pace.

The former Gunners striker has revealed that he watched Virgil van Dijk live during Liverpool's recent game and was able to spot how quick the center-back really is. He, however, noted that the Dutchman doesn't flaunt his pace.

“Clubs buy the wrong type of player without fitting them in. This is where the Virgil van Dijk signing is absolutely perfect. That’s why they would have paid another £25m for him – you look at how he was playing for Celtic, he is playing the same now.” Ian Wright:“Clubs buy the wrong type of player without fitting them in. This is where the Virgil van Dijk signing is absolutely perfect. That’s why they would have paid another £25m for him – you look at how he was playing for Celtic, he is playing the same now.” #awlive [bbc] Ian Wright: “Clubs buy the wrong type of player without fitting them in. This is where the Virgil van Dijk signing is absolutely perfect. That’s why they would have paid another £25m for him – you look at how he was playing for Celtic, he is playing the same now.” #awlive [bbc] https://t.co/n6kc4kYaFU

Wright said on Wrighty’s House Podcast:

“It was really cool, I watched Virgil van Dijk live the other day. Watching him being as quick as he is, because he is quick, he’s lost hardly anything, being as quick as he is and he still doesn’t do that thing where he goes 'I'm quicker than him, so I’m fine.'"

"He’s still doing everything where he gets in and then if anything happens he’ll use his pace."

The 58-year-old went on to claim that opposition attackers will need more than just pace to beat the Liverpool defender. He also likened Van Dijk to Italian defensive powerhouse Fabio Cannavaro, another quick center-back he clashed with during his playing days.

The Englishman said:

"He drops off, against Virgil with his pace you need more. When I played against Cannavaro who was the best, players like this aren’t looking at what you’re doing, they’re looking at what the midfielders are doing."

Virgil van Dijk's impressive outing with Liverpool this season

Virgil van Dijk is still making history at Anfield

Virgil van Dijk continues to set the standards for other defenders in world football with his incredible performances for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp is once again relying on his brilliance to organize the defensive line, and the center-back is doing a great job.

So far this season, Van Dijk has made 28 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording one goal and two assists. Thanks, in part, to his efforts at the heart of the defense, the Merseysiders have conceded just 19 goals in 23 Premier League games this season.

