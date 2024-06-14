“He still flatters to deceive most of the time” - Ex-Liverpool star warns Germany about starting Arsenal’s Kai Havertz in Euro 2024 opening game 

Didi Hamann has urged Julian Nagelsmann not to use Kia Havertz up front for Germany at EURO 2024. The former Liverpool star believes that the Arsenal man is not a center-forward and is not prolific enough to get goals.

Speaking to Prime Casino, Hamann stated that Havertz does not have a 'best position' and cannot be leading the attack for Germany. He believes that the former Chelsea man still has no clue about where he wants to play.

Hamann said:

"Havertz, he is not a centre forward. He had a decent end to the season, but for me he still flatters to deceive most of the time. I think he's capable of so much more. Is he the presence up there that will score the goals for Germany and get us deep into the tournament? I'm not sure that he is."

He added:

"Versatility is good, but he's at that stage of his career where he needs to define his role. If you asked a hundred people what his best position is, you would probably get a lot of different answers. He's not a centre forward, but he's not prolific enough to score goals or create chances as an offensive midfielder."

Kai Havertz scored 14 goals and assisted seven times for Arsenal in the 2023-24 season. Fullkurg managed to score 16 times and assisted 10 for Borussia Dortmund as they made it to the UEFA Champions League final.

Kai Havertz to lead Germany's attack at EURO 2024

Julian Nagelsmann has already revealed that he will be playing Kai Havertz as Germany's center-forward at the EURO 2024. He was delighted to have Niclas Fullkurg in the squad but believes the Arsenal star will be a better choice.

He told the media:

"We're delighted that Füllkrug is here again. It's good that we have a genuine striker in the squad again. The roles are clearly divided. When Kai performs, he has a slight edge. He has to perform. Füllkrug will get his playing time and create goals and cause havoc."

Germany will start their EURO 2024 against Scotland on June 14 and then take on Hungary and Switzerland in the remaining two group stage matches.