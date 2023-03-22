"He still hates it" - Aaron Ramsdale reveals his dad 'threatens' to text Arsenal boss Arteta over key tactic

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that his dad hates it when he plays out from the back, adding that his father even threatened to text Mikel Arteta about it.

Ramsdale has emerged as Arteta’s undisputed first-choice keeper at Arsenal this season, playing all 28 Premier League games. Apart from being an impressive shot-stopper, Ramsdale also excels at playing out from the back. His ability to dribble and play the right pass goes a long way in helping the Gunners build from the base of the field.

The shot-stopper's ball-playing ability is one of the reasons why he's one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet. However, according to the Englishman, his father, Nick, is not a fan of the tactic, and has even threatened to have a chat with Arteta about changing it.

Speaking to ESPN, Ramsdale revealed:

“He still hates it, absolutely hates it. Still threatens to text Mikel. The only problem is if I push it too far saying 'go on then, you won't do it,' he actually will because he's got his number! I've got to play that one really carefully.”

Ramsdale added that he had to work on his ball-playing ability, as it did not come naturally to him.

“It wasn't something that naturally came to me. I was released from Bolton for my height and not being able to kick the ball. So it's not something I've always had and a huge credit to Sheffield United and coaches at youth age with England when I first got into the system."

He continued:

"They just mentioned training with the outfielders or to sharpen up a little bit more than what you would do at the football club. I'd also join in with the U16s in possession stuff and play as an outfielder. That just got me a little bit more comfortable on the ball and being able to play off both feet."

The Arsenal No. 1 has kept 12 clean sheets and conceded 26 goals in the Premier League this season. His exploits have been instrumental to the Londoners’ rise to the Premier League summit.

Micah Richards sees key similarity between Bukayo Saka and Arsenal legend Robert Pires

Former Manchester City man Micah Richards has likened Bukayo Saka’s shooting style to that of former Gunner Robert Pires.

Richards said that just like Pires, Saka also likes to drop his shoulder and bend the ball into the far bottom corner.

Discussing the best French players in Premier League history with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, Richards said:

“He (Robert Pires) reminds me of Saka. The way he … On the other side, the way you think he's not going to beat you and then he just drops the shoulder and then bends it into the far corner.”

Pires was part of the Arsenal team that won the Premier League unbeaten in 2004. He scored 14 goals and had nine assists in 36 games that season. Saka, too, has been just as instrumental to Arsenal’s aspirations this season, pitching in with 12 goals and ten assists in 28 games.

