“He still lacks performance at the highest level” - Ex-France midfielder on why Lamine Yamal doesn’t deserve 2025 Ballon d'Or

Former France midfielder Alain Giresse has claimed that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal does not deserve to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He believes that the teenager has not performed well in the UEFA Champions League, which should tilt the votes in favor of PSG star Ousmane Dembele.
Speaking to Le Parisien, Giresse claimed that delivering in the big games should be a significant factor in deciding the votes for the Ballon d'Or, and Yamal does not have that in his locker. The former midfielder added that Dembele was a key player in the UEFA Champions League win, and the European title should be enough for the Frenchman to get his hands on the France Football award. He said (via 101 Great Goals):
"Of course, there is Yamal, who exudes exceptional technical qualities. But, for me, he still lacks performance at the highest level. Dembele was above all a player who committed himself to the club and in the [Champions League] final showed his qualities with incredible pressing."
"This is an important factor but in the eyes of the public it does not have the same effect as a spectacular technical move. On the field, however, it has the same value. In my opinion, Dembele has the title that validates his season, a title that Yamal does not have."
Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal are among the final 30 Ballon d'Or nominees announced by France Football. Both players are the leading candidates, but face competition from Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, and Mohamed Salah.
Lamine Yamal holds Ballon d'Or edge over Ousmane Dembele, claims Alain Giresse
Alain Giresse went on to claim that Lamina Yamal has a slight edge over Ousmane Dembele, comparing it to the fact that Lionel Messi has won eight Ballon d'Ors, while Cristiano Ronaldo has won five. He believes the technical aspect of the game gets favored by the voters and fans over pure performances and told Le Parisien:
"Messi won so many times because people were won over by his technique and spectacular moves rather than Ronaldo's phenomenal physical side. Like them, Lamine Yamal and Dembele don't have the same qualities in their games but I vote for Dembele. He is, for me, THE representative of a club that had an exceptional season. He made us forget that, until December, we had an unfinished taste when watching PSG games. He was the one who changed things."
"He was the one who triggered the rise of this team. In my opinion, you cannot reward an individual in a team that does not work. Yamal is not in a team that does not work but you cannot compare a national title [La Liga] to a Champions League. There is no debate. Dembele, I hope, will have marked people's minds more than Yamal thanks to the victory in the Champions League."
Lamine Yamal played a key role for Barcelona as they won the Copa del Rey and La Liga title last season. Ousmane Dembele was among the best players for PSG, as they completed a historic European treble, winning the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, and UEFA Champions League.