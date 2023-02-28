"He still has a lot to learn but he has a massive potential" - Paul Parker claims Manchester United youngster could win Ballon d'Or

Paul Parker has claimed that Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. He believes the Argentine is talented and Erik ten Hag would be the best coach for him.

Garnacho has reportedly agreed a new deal at Manchester United. The Argentine has been with the first team and has scored twice in his 13 Premier League appearances this season.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker claimed that he was confident about Garnacho becoming a top talent. He added that the youngster has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or and said:

"Garnacho is way better when he is being subbed on than when he is in the starting lineup. It seems like he doesn't have the energy to play 90 minutes, but he is a really talented player. I would even say Ballon d'Or potential but I don't want to put too much pressure on a young lad like him. And he still has a lot to learn but he has a massive potential."

Parker added:

"I'm very pleased that he seems to sign a new contract now, which was the right decision for him. He shouldn't be playing for Juventus or Real Madrid, that wouldn't make any sense. The fact that he now signs a new contract will also make Erik ten Hag focusing a bit more on his development. He has to work with his mentality because he is not disciplined enough on and outside the pitch."

Erik ten Hag expecting more from the Manchester United youngster

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Alejandro Garnacho is doing well with the Manchester United first team. However, he expects more from the youngster in the final third in the form of assists and goals.

Speaking to the media about the Argentine, Ten Hag said:

"He is doing well, he has an impact on our game. We expect him also to do the other stuff [such as pressing] but as a Man United player, we expect you to have an impact to influence the score, to influence the result, to positively influence the game by scoring goals and having an assist."

Manchester United face West Ham United on Wednesday in the FA Cup, just three days after winning the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

