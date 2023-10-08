"He still loves football" - Eden Hazard's brother provides update on former Real Madrid and Chelsea star amid retirement reports

Eden Hazard's younger brother Kylian has advised the former Real Madrid and Chelsea star to hang up his boots.

The attacking midfielder, who plays for Belgian Pro League side RWDM, has revealed that Eden Hazard has taken a step back from the football pitch and continues to reside in the Spanish capital.

Kylian told Diario AS (as quoted by Football Espana):

“At the moment he’s not moving, but I don’t know if his career is over. If he makes a final decision, it will be up to him to say so. Eden is in Madrid, because his children go to school there and he has decided to relax for now. He is trying to enjoy life for now."

He added on the former Chelsea winger:

“He still loves football, it has always been his greatest passion and that’s why he gave everything for every team he played for. He did everything he could and won trophies at every club he played for, including Real Madrid."

Finally, advising his brother to retire from the sport, Kylian concluded:

“If I were him, I would retire immediately. After a long career like his, I think Eden deserves to spend time with his family.”

Hazard's time at Real Madrid was riddled with injuries, leaving him sidelined for most of his career at the Bernabeu. This summer, the Belgian forward mutually agreed with the club to make his contract void a year early.

It remains to be seen whether we will see the former Chelsea star on a football pitch again.

"The Galacticos wanting you is a very flattering thing" - Pundit explains claims Chelsea star would be interested in joining Real Madrid

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has said that Reece James would be interested in joining Madrid amid speculations.

Johnson also believes that the Spanish outfit's interest in the defender is the reason why Mauricio Pochettino handed him the captain's armband this summer.

Johnson told GGRecon (via Football365):

“Maybe Chelsea made him captain because of Real Madrid’s interest in him. Any player’s going to be interested in joining Real Madrid and anybody who says they’re not are lying. I’m not necessarily saying that I believe Reece wants to leave the club, but I believe he would be interested in the move because the Galácticos wanting you is a very flattering thing."

He added:

“Reece obviously loves Chelsea and I believe it would be a very tough decision for him to leave. If the club wants to compete with the best teams in the world, then you can’t allow your best players to move to Real Madrid.”

James has not had the start he envisioned for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. The England international picked up a hamstring injury in Chelsea's first game of the season against Liverpool and has been sidelined since.

The defender has recovered and is fit to play, however, he received a one-match suspension after abusing an official during the Blues' 1-0 win over Aston Villa. As a result, he was unavailable for selection in his side's 4-1 win over Burnley this weekend.