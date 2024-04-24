“He is still a novice” - Darren Bent warns Liverpool against appointing manager linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has warned Liverpool of appointing Gary O'Neil as Jurgen Klopp's replacement. A host of managers from across Europe have been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant Anfield hot seat, with Klopp set to step down in the summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has been named as one of the potential options for the Liverpool job. However, Darren Bent has insisted that it could be too big a jump for the Englishman who has only started his managerial career in 2022.

Bent said that O'Neil is doing an impressive job as a manager but he might not be ready to test himself at a club like Liverpool yet. He also warned that it could be a similar story to that of Graham Potter who failed to make the cut at Chelsea despite doing well at Brighton.

The ex-England striker said, as quoted by Rousing the Kop:

“Not yet. He was there, part of the academy staff, wasn’t he?! So, he knows the club well, Gary O’Neil. I do think that’s a big jump, Gary O’Neil. He hasn’t been in management that long, so he is still a novice. Going to one of the biggest clubs in the world ‘ooof’.

"I am not saying he isn’t good enough to do it, because he is proving to be a good coach, but I think if they offer you the role, then you can’t turn it down because it may never come again."

Bent added:

“But you have to be ready for that type of jump. We have seen managers, Graham Potter, who I waxed lyrical about for so long, goes to Chelsea and struggled. I am not quite sure how Liverpool fans would look at that and go ‘yeah, excitement’. I think, after Jurgen Klopp, they need someone with a bit of stability.”

O'Neil started his coaching career at Liverpool as he was appointed the Reds' under-23 team's assistant manager in 2020. He has since worked at Bournemouth and Wolves, and has established himself as one of the best young managers in Europe.

Feyenoord issue statement as their manager gets linked with Liverpool: Reports

Dutch giants Feyenoord have issued a statement as their manager Arne Slot has been named as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Slot's stocks have been quite high following the exceptional job he has done over the last few years.

Slot was heavily linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job last summer who eventually appointed Ange Postecoglou. Feyenoord's technical director Dennis te Kloese has, however, insisted that he expects Slot to remain in charge of the club next season.

He said in the statement:

"I think it is logical that he finds himself in such a good position. It is very special how he has conducted himself in recent years and he has really given Feyenoord a face. We responded by extending his contract. In any case, we assume that he will also be our coach next year. We have experienced this situation before and will take good care of our own interests."

Slot led Feyenoord to Eredivisie success last season and also guided the club to KNVB Cup triumph this season. The 45-year-old is highly regarded all over Europe and his style of football has a lot in common to that of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

