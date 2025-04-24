"He would still have plenty to offer" - Markus Babbel tells Liverpool to sell Darwin Nunez and sign ex-Premier League striker

Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel has urged the Reds to sell Darwin Nunez and bring in former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The former Germany international hailed Kane's goalscoring records for Bayern Munich and insisted that he still has plenty to offer if he returns to the Premier League.

While Babbel believes Darwin Nunez has plenty of quality and potential, he opined that Arne Slot does not trust the Uruguay international enough, which is affecting his game.

Babbel has urged the Merseyside giants to bring Harry Kane back to England if they offload Nunez in the summer. He said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“I think Darwin Nunez could still be an outstanding striker, as he has so much potential. He's strong, skilful, fast - he has everything he needs to be a great striker but he’s struggling to show it at Liverpool. So I think he has to leave the club to play more regularly and to build up his confidence. He’s struggling with confidence under Arne Slot, he doesn’t believe he’s the number-one striker which is affecting him."

Babbel added:

"Darwin Nunez has to play more regularly. If Liverpool were to move Nunez on this summer and if they really want a top goalscorer then they should look at Harry Kane. His goalscoring record at Bayern Munich has been brilliant and of course he would still have plenty to offer in the Premier League if he were to return."

Babbel also named Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy as an alternative for Nunez. He insisted that the Guinea international could be a solid option, given his goal-scoring records despite Dortmund's poor season. Babbel said:

"Another option I would look at is Serhou Guirassy at Borussia Dortmund. Guirassy is a great player and he’s scoring for Dortmund. It doesn’t matter which club he’s playing for, he still performs - he was still scoring regularly for Stuttgart last season."

Darwin Nunez looks increasingly likely to leave Anfield in the summer following a disappointing season under Arne Slot. The Uruguayan has only managed to produce seven goals and seven assists in 42 appearances this season.

Harry Kane, on the other hand, has enjoyed a phenomenal season with Bayern Munich this time out. He has scored 36 goals and produced 12 assists in 43 appearances for the Bavarian giants this campaign.

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister opens up on Real Madrid transfer interest

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has opened up about his future amid reported interest from Real Madrid. The World Cup-winning Argentina international has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu of late.

The 26-year-old has claimed that he is happy at Anfield and admires the ethos of the club. The midfielder told TyC Sports' journalist Gastón Edul, as quoted by GOAL:

“I read the rumors and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present. No matter how much the club loves me, if I play poorly this weekend, they’ll lose interest."

Mac Allister added:

"I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t have any need. So, I have a lot of respect for the club, and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other clubs. I’m a little far away, so some fans greet you with respect, but in the city, they are more passionate. The club is like a family. One phrase sums it all up: You’ll never walk alone."

Mac Allister has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the Merseyside giants in 2023 from Brighton & Hove Albion. He has so far made 92 appearances for the Reds, having contributed 13 goals and 12 assists.

