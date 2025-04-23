“I read the rumors and the news reaches me” - Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister speaks up on Real Madrid transfer interest 

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has opened up on rumors regarding Real Madrid's interest in his services. The Argentine playmaker has been named as a target for Los Blancos as Carlo Ancelotti's side are believed to be keen on bolstering their midfield ranks.

While talking about Real Madrid's reported interest in him, he insisted that he is happy at Liverpool. He also admitted that he loves the Merseyside club and admires the values of the club.

Mac Allister told TyC Sports journalist Gastón Edul in an interview, as quoted by GOAL:

“I read the rumors and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present. No matter how much the club loves me, if I play poorly this weekend, they’ll lose interest."

Mac Allister added:

"I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t have any need. So, I have a lot of respect for the club, and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other clubs."

The World Cup-winning midfielder concluded:

“I’m a little far away, so some fans greet you with respect, but in the city, they are more passionate. The club is like a family. One phrase sums it all up: You’ll never walk alone."

Mac Allister has been a key player for Liverpool following his reported £35 million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023. He has proven to be a fantastic bargain and has become the lynchpin of the Reds' midfield.

Liverpool ready to part ways with big-money signing in the summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to let Darwin Nunez depart in the summer following a disappointing season this time out. Arne Slot has reported decided to offload the Uruguayan as he believes that he does not fit his system.

Expectations were massive from Nunez when he joined the Merseyside giants in the summer of 2022 from Benfica in a deal worth reported £85 million. He became the Reds' most expensive signing of all time but has been a huge flop at Anfield so far.

The 25-year-old has netted just 40 goals and provided 26 assists in 138 appearances for Liverpool so far. Things have turned even worse for him at Anfield this season under Arne Slot. He has only managed to contribute with seven goals and seven assists in 42 appearances this campaign.

