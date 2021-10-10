“He is still in the process of learning” - Chelsea legend Didier Drogba offers support to PSG’s Kylian Mbappe

Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba has been quick to defend World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, stating that the young star's critics are hard on him. This comes after the star missed an important penalty for France against Switzerland during the EUROs earlier this year. This meant that France had to exit the tournament in Round 16.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappé apologized to fans for his missed penalty against Switzerland. Kylian Mbappé apologized to fans for his missed penalty against Switzerland. https://t.co/EcPakWXb5t

Speaking in an interview with Telefoot, Drogba explained that Mbappe is still learning:

“We are a bit hard with him. We forget often that he is young. He is still in the process of learning. "

He also discussed how Kylian Mbappe had pushed the limits at such a young age. Didier Drogba was quick to comment that there was no reason to get bored of the star:

"Has he already broke through limits? Is that a reason to already be bored? We get bored very quickly here… "

At only 22 years of age, Kylian Mbappe has taken the world by storm, having won the World Cup with France in 2018 when he was still a teenager. His club exploits have also been dramatic, with the star winning Ligue 1 three times in a row with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has contributed directly to nine goals in eleven appearances for PSG this season and he doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

BBC Sport @BBCSport #NationsLeague GOAL!Kylian Mbappe makes amends after Euro 2020 by firing home from the penalty spot.Belgium 2-2 France📲 Live updates ⤵ #bbcfootball GOAL!Kylian Mbappe makes amends after Euro 2020 by firing home from the penalty spot.Belgium 2-2 France📲 Live updates ⤵#bbcfootball #NationsLeague

After France's shock exit against Switzerland in the EUROs, the star was criticized for losing an important penalty. However, he has since doubled down on his efforts from the spot, scoring a powerful penalty against Belgium yesterday.

"They have been speaking publicly about Kylian Mbappe. This must be punished": PSG chief

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo has sought to quell rumors of Kylian Mbappe potentially moving to Real Madrid during the January transfer window. Araujo also believes that Real Madrid, who have been speaking publicly about the 22-year-old star, should be punished for doing so.

“From Madrid they deny, but I think Real Madrid have been doing a job to buy Mbappe [as a free agent] for a long time. For two years they have been speaking publicly about Mbappe. This must be punished."

“From Real Madrid I see a lack of respect for Mbappe. He is not a normal player, he is one of the best in the world. The manager, the board, Real players spoke about Kylian... I think it’s part of their plan. Not respectful.”

Sharing information about Kylian Mbappe's contract, Araujo also claimed:

“Our idea is to extend Kylian Mbappe’s contract. Nothing has changed in our plans. Kylian is a jewel, he is incredibly perfect for PSG... then we've Kylian, Leo (Messi), (Neymar). We’ve never planned PSG’s future without Mbappe."

