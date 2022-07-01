"He still hasn't signed, but for us it's over" – Lyon chief insists club integrity is 'more important' as Manchester United hijack move for Tyrell Malacia

Olympique Lyon general director Vincent Ponsot has confirmed that their pursuit of Feyenoord defender and Manchester United's reported target Tyrell Malacia is over.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old was set to join the Ligue 1 club after a full verbal agreement. However, he is now set to become Erik ten Hag's first signing as Manchester United head coach, as per another report by Romano.

The left-back helped Feyenoord reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final last season. He is expected to move to Old Trafford in a deal worth up to €17 million.

OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era.OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era. 🚨🔴 #MUFCOL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. https://t.co/ZKHtg62C7B

Last month, Manchester United left Lyon in the dust after swooping in to hijack a deal for Malacia. Addressing that, Ponsot said that his club decided against signing the defender to preserve the club's integrity.

Speaking to RMC Sport [via Get French Football News], he said:

"If we don't have the means to recruit, we can't bring in players of that level, generally speaking, whatever their love for Lyon might be. So it's not a case of having the means. But I'm going to be very clear: the institution is always stronger than any player."

He added:

"Sometimes there are demands – that's how it is in the world of football – that can't be made. It's true that it can sometimes collapse deals. But we want a left-back, and we'll find a good left-back."

He stressed that the club's integrity is more important to him and president Jean-Michel Aulas and their pursuit of the Dutchman is over. He said:

"I think the president [Jean-Michel Aulas] is happy to be able to sleep soundly at night and not see the police show up in the morning. Likewise for me. I can’t say everything. It should have been signed on Tuesday – it's still not been completed, ask yourself that question."

He further added:

"He still hasn't signed, but for us it's over. Because the club's integrity is more important. We're proud to be working for a club like this."

Manchester United agree deal for Frenkie de Jong

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are set to finalise a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong for a fee of €65 million plus bonuses. The report stated that the initial fee for the former Ajax man will be paid in installments by the club.

Personal terms to be discussed with Frenkie right after. Manchester United and Barcelona have both clear that the final value of Frenkie de Jong deal will be €85m package. Discussions ongoing on the €20m add-ons structure, so it takes time - guaranteed fee is €65m.Personal terms to be discussed with Frenkie right after. Manchester United and Barcelona have both clear that the final value of Frenkie de Jong deal will be €85m package. Discussions ongoing on the €20m add-ons structure, so it takes time - guaranteed fee is €65m. 🇳🇱 #MUFCPersonal terms to be discussed with Frenkie right after.

De Jong, 25, has been heavily linked with the Premier League club over the course of the last month. The former Ajax midfielder has previously played under Ten Hag, who was appointed as the Red Devils' head coach in April.

