“He is still top priority for Tuchel” – Journalist claims Chelsea still keen on 25-year-old target but have ‘no solution in sight’ to iron out deal

Thomas Tuchel is keen to take Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea, but the deal is complicated for the Blues, according to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg.

There have been concerns about Dembele's future at Barcelona for some time due to his unwillingness to extend his contract. He was linked with a move away from Camp Nou in January, but eventually stayed put.

The 25-year-old was then reintegrated into the team by Blaugrana boss Xavi in the second half of last season. He went on to provide 11 assists from his last 13 La Liga appearances for the club.

Dembele's form during the second half of last season has led to speculation that he could stay at Barcelona. He maintains a good relationship with Xavi and would like to extend his association with the Catalans.

However, the France international has not accepted Barcelona's latest contract offer. Chelsea are thus looking to take advantage of the situation by reuniting him with his former Borussia Dortmund manager Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Plettenberg has claimed that Dembele is a 'top priority' for Tuchel this summer. However, a solution is not in sight for the Blues, according to the Sky Deutschland journalist. The reporter wrote on Twitter:

"He [Dembele] is still the top priority for Tuchel! He wants him to join Chelsea [this] summer. But no solution in sight. It’s complicated. Xavi would like him to stay [at Barcelona]."

Dembele and Tuchel worked together during their time at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.The forward scored 10 goals and provided 21 assists from 49 appearances under the German tactician.

Chelsea could drop their interest in Dembele

Tuchel is reportedly keen to sign Dembele, but it appears Chelsea are aware of the difficulties in striking a deal for him. The Blues could thus turn their attention towards Manchester City's Raheem Sterling to strengthen their attack.

Thomas Tuchel makes contact with Raheem Sterling ahead of Chelsea bid for City forward

The German tactician has touched base with the 27-year-old, according to The Daily Telegraph. The London giants are preparing an opening bid for the winger, as per the report.

Manchester City reportedly value the England international at between £50 million and £60 million. It remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to meet the Cityzens' demands for the player.

Meanwhile, the Blues have agreed a deal for Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan in a season-long loan deal.

