“He is still a world-class player” – Pundit names ‘amazing signing’ who must replace Wout Weghorst at Manchester United

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed Manchester United to sign Antoine Griezmann as a replacement for Wout Weghorst. The Frenchman joined Atletico Madrid permanently from Barcelona earlier this season and has been in fine form.

Manchester United signed Weghorst on loan from Burnley in the ongoing transfer window. Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson stated that the Dutchman should be a stop-gap solution and not be signed permanently. He also claimed Griezmann is still an amazing player and would be a good fit for Manchester United.

The former Premier League goalkeeper praised Weghorst and said:

"Listen, what saw at the World Cup what a world-class player he was. He was in the conversation for the player of the tournament. He has so much more to give. I wonder where he would play at Man United though because [Bruno] Fernandes plays in that eight role. Perhaps he could be an alternative to Weghorst or [Anthony] Martial up top."

However, he urged the Red Devils to sign Griezmann as a replacement in the summer. Robinson added:

"He is a very different style of player but he can play as a nine. Griezmann would be an amazing signing. He is still a world-class player. He is a big player for the big games. If United keep heading the way that they are he would be a very useful signing."

He added:

"It would be a statement signing even though he is at the end of his career. I think he would excite fans a bit more than Weghorst."

Reports suggest Erik ten Hag wanted Griezmann in the summer, but the Frenchman opted to stay at Wanda Metropolitano.

The Frenchman has scored seven goals and registered nine assists in 28 games in all competitions this season.

Wout Weghorst wanted to stay at Manchester United

Wout Weghorst has admitted that he is ready to fight for a permanent contract at Manchester United. The Dutchman wants to continue playing at Old Trafford after spending the last year at Burnley and Besiktas.

Speaking to the media, Weghorst said:

"Of course. The situation now is how it was – it was for a loan. It's a massive club so I will try to do everything as good as I can, and if it will work out it will be a good option."

Manchester United released Cristiano Ronaldo in November and used Marcus Rashford as a striker due to Anthony Martial's injury issues before Weghorst's arrival.

Poll : 0 votes