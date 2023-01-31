"He has to stop there"- Journalist urges former Chelsea star to retire from international football after his incredible achievement

French journalist Florent Gautreau has urged former Chelsea star Oliver Giroud to retire from international football after he became France's all-time top goal-scorer during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The French centre-forward joined AC Milan in the summer of 2021 for a fee of €2 million. He has since scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 64 games across competitions for the Italian club, with whom he won the Scudetto last term.

The 36-year-old's fine form in Italy and his longevity at the international level saw him make manager Didier Deschamps' 26-man France squad for the 2022 World Cup. His four goals in Qatar comfortably took him past Thierry Henry's record tally of 51 goals for Les Bleus.

Giroud is now his country's all-time top-scorer with 53 strikes in 120 appearances. Unlike veterans Karim Benzema, Steven Mandanda, and Hugo Lloris, Giroud has not announced his retirement from international football after the World Cup.

Gautreau believes this is the right time for the former Chelsea and Montpellier striker to hang his boots for the national team. He told After Foot on RMC (h/t le10sport):

"I may surprise you, but I say he has to stop there, Olivier. I am a fan of Giroud but I am as capable of seeing as someone who is 36 years old, who made this World Cup despite his age.

"But for me, he has had his day, it's complicated to go and play big competitions at that age. He has to turn this page there. To stop after breaking the goal record is an incredible thing.

"I campaigned for his return but now he has to give way to young people like Lloris did. Especially since there is a generation ahead that has distinguished itself in Qatar with Mbappé, Thuram, Kolo Muani etc…"

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud considering retirement

For years, Oliver Giroud lined up against Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris, donning the enemy colors of first Arsenal, and then Chelsea.

GOAL @goal France have won nine World Cup games out of nine when Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris have all started France have won nine World Cup games out of nine when Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris have all started 👀 https://t.co/CTmi82r4x2

But club rivalry never got in the way of their relationship in the French camp. Lloris was present between the sticks during 96 of Giroud's 120 appearances for Les Bleus.

The two won the 2018 FIFA World Cup together and were runners-up in France. Lloris (36), who captained the national team for more than a decade, announced his retirement from French football on 10 January.

It seems to have gotten Giroud thinking about his future as well. Speaking to Canal+ recently, the former Chelsea striker said:

"For now, I’ll continue. It affected me to see Hugo retire after spending so many years together. I had a special relationship with him. It’s a turning page..."

