“He stopped after the World Cup in 2018, but he didn't tell anyone" - Marco van Basten delivers stinging verdict on Real Madrid superstar

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has said that Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard is a shadow of his former self.

Los Blancos coughed up an initial sum of €100 million to sign Hazard from Chelsea in 2019. They also agreed to pay another €60 million in add-ons to convince the Blues to sanction the deal.

Furthermore, Real Madrid made the Belgian attacker the highest-paid player on their roster. It's safe to say that the Spanish giants, who also handed him the iconic #7 shirt, bet a lot on him.

However, the transfer has not gone to plan for all parties, as Hazard has struggled to reach his best at the Santiago Bernabeu. The winger has scored just four times in La Liga since arriving in Spain four years ago.

Hazard has largely fallen out of favor under Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti this season. He has only made eight appearances across competitions, clocking 321 minutes of action.

Van Basten has now delivered a damning verdict on Hazard's spell at Real Madrid. The former AC Milan striker reckons the superstar stopped working hard after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, saying on Ziggo Sport (via Voetbal Belgie):

“He (Eden Hazard) stopped after the World Cup in 2018, but he didn't tell anyone. They don't know that yet. He was exceptionally good. It also appears that he has been injured (often). So you always have to wait and see to what extent you can deliver work; that's difficult. In the end, he is a shadow of himself. He was world-class, and now he is a bit worried, thinking 'Can I still do something?'”

Hazard has just over a year remaining on his contract with Real Madrid, but the La Liga giants are reportedly keen to ship him out.

What has gone wrong for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid?

Eden Hazard had an exceptional 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, leading Belgium to a third-place finish. He bagged three goals and two assists in six appearances for the Red Devils in Russia.

The attacker followed that up with a splendid season with Chelsea, registering 16 goals and 15 assists in 37 Premier League games. He moved to Madrid with the hope of replicating similar performances.

However, Hazard struggled to hit the ground running in Spain, with injuries adding to his woes. Despite his struggles, the Belgian remains determined to turn things around at the Bernabeu.

