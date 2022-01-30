"He is so strong" - Raymond Domenech suggests PSG superstar could be the difference-maker against Real Madrid

Former France national team coach Raymond Domenech feels Neymar could be the difference-maker for PSG against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The European powerhouses were drawn against each other for the Round of 16 once again with the first-leg at the Parc des Princes in just over two weeks' time.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are sweating over the Brazilian's fitness as he's currently recovering from another serious injury.

Neymar sustained a knock to his ankle at the end of November and has been sidelined for PSG ever since. It's become a recurring theme for him to get injured midway through the season as the Parisians prepare for the knockout stages of the European competition.

Although recent reports say he's started running again in training, doubts remain over his availability for the first-leg of the clash. Neymar faces a race against time to get fit.

However, Domenech, also a former PSG defender, is tipping the 28-year-old to recover in time and also make a significant impact for his team.

Speaking to L'Equipe about him, he said:

“He is so strong, he can make the difference even on small bits of the game. I think that he will be so eager to play and he will prepare so much for this clash, that he will be there. In anticipation of Real, we have to keep him warm. We have to build up the tension little by little. He must not arrive too quickly, he must be ready just for this game.”

Neymar hasn't scored against Real Madrid in PSG colours

Neymar is no stranger to playing against Real Madrid, having regularly come up against them in the El Clasico during his Barcelona days.

In total, he's faced them 10 times in his career, scoring thrice - all goals coming with the Blaugrana in La Liga.

PSG have drawn Los Blancos twice since he joined them in 2017 - in the last-16 of the 2017/18 season, and then in the group stages of the 2019/20 season.

He played on just two occasions, missing the other two through injury, though Neymar didn't have a direct goal-involvement in either.

Also, co-incidentally, both his Champions League appearances against the Spanish giants were at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His first encounter ended in a 3-1 loss in 2018 and then oversaw a 2-2 draw in 2019 as the visitors fought back from two goals down to snatch a draw.

Neymar will be desperate to break the duck this time around.

