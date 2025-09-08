“He has very strong sperm” - Wayne Rooney recalls awkward comment ex-Manchester United manager made to his wife Coleen during first meeting

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has recalled his wife Coleen's first interaction with former manager Louis van Gaal. The Englishman revealed the former Netherlands coach commented on their kids looking like Rooney and suggested that he has strong sperm.

Speaking on the BBC's The Wayne Rooney Show, Rooney admitted that he loved Van Gaal as he was a funny person off the pitch. He recounted the awkward conversation between Coleen and the Dutchman and said (via Daily Mail):

"I loved him, he was so funny. The first time he met Coleen, we had a lunch with all the players, wives, girlfriends, staff. He came up to Coleen, first time he had met her, he said 'your children, they look very much like the father', she said 'yeah', he said 'he has very strong sperm'. That was the first time he met her!"

Despite working under the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho, Rooney claimed that he learnt more from Van Gaal than any other manager in his career. He added:

"He was so funny, such a good character. We just moved on. I really liked him as a person. He was different and funny but as a coach I probably learned more from him than I did from anyone else."

Wayne Rooney played 79 matches under Louis van Gaal at Manchester United in the Dutchman's two seasons at the club. He scored 29 times and won the FA Cup in 2016 before the manager was sacked.

Wayne Rooney on Louis van Gaal finding out about Manchester United sacking

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has stated that Louis van Gaal found out he was getting sacked by the club through his wife. He claims that the manager's partner found out about the club's decision during the FA Cup and informed him before they celebrated the win at a party later in the day.

Recalling the day, Rooney said (via Daily Mail):

"We won the cup, we had the after party. Louis was stood over with his wife and a couple of friends and he was very quiet, that's just weren't him. When you see his character and personality, that just was not him. I went up to him and said 'boss, whatever is going on just forget it and enjoy tonight' and he couldn't. It was tough, it was tough for us because we respected him."

"He made us all get up at 8am [the next morning], come down for breakfast and we are all hungover. Fair play to him, he gave every player the schedule, what he wants from them, what he expects from them in the off-season. He stuck to his job until it was confirmed he was sacked."

Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace in the 2016 final, with Jesse Lingard scoring the winner in extra time. Van Gaal was sacked by the club the next day, with Jose Mourinho, who had been sacked by Chelsea in December 2015, taking over.

